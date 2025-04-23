Phillies Star Pitcher Cristopher Sanchez Leaves Game Early With Forearm Soreness
The Philadelphia Phillies were hoping to right the ship against the New York Mets on Tuesday.
After a horrendous stretch against their division rivals that dates back to last season and during their NLDS elimination, Cristopher Sanchez was handed the ball with the aim of getting the Phillies back into the winner's circle.
His outing didn't go as planned.
The rising star, who entered this game with a 2.96 ERA, was not sharp.
He was pulled after two innings with his pitch count sitting at 58 and two runs on the board, an unusual decision on the surface since he could have thrown a few more frames if needed.
However, it was later revealed on the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast that he exited early with what is deemed to be left forearm soreness, an ominous early diagnosis that will require further evaluation.
The Phillies will be anxiously waiting the results when that time comes.
Already without Ranger Suarez since he began the year on the injured list, Sanchez had lived up to the preseason hype many had given him by providing his team with quality start after quality start while Aaron Nola goes through his struggles to begin the year.
Hopefully nothing further comes of this.
There is always a fear that these types of injuries can lead to long stints on the injured list or even season-ending surgery depending on what the extent of the diagnosis is following the evaluation.
It's way too early to tell what will be revealed regarding Sanchez's situation, but this is something both the team and fan base will be monitoring.