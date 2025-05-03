Philadelphia Phillies Outfielder Battles Through Body Soreness to Put Game Away
Of all of the positions in the lineup for the Philadelphia Phillies, the outfield has been the biggest question mark this season. More specifically, center field.
Of course, not every player in the lineup has to be a world-beater at the plate. You have to have a good mix of those world beaters, along with guys who are capable of contending for Gold Gloves. The Phillies have their fair share of outstanding players, but only one or two players who are viable on the defensive side of the ball.
One of those players reminded everyone in Friday's game that he is a legitimate Gold Glove contender, but he was almost not able to do so.
On Thursday, Johan Rojas legged out a triple in the bottom of the ninth, and was nearly thrown out in the process. A manager's challenge saw him ruled safe, but after the game, manager Rob Thomson was asked what he thought about Rojas stretching the hit into a triple, and said that he would talk to Rojas about it.
Ahead of Friday's game, Rojas was mysteriously not in the lineup, but Cal Stevenson was in his stead. When asked about it before the game, Thomson stated that Rojas was dealing with "general body soreness" and that he could be out of the lineup for more than just Friday.
Fast forward to the ninth inning of Friday's game, and Rojas can be found in the field, running down a flyball that few other outfielders could get to. He made a leaping grab and plowed into the left center field wall in the process. He would be fine and remain in the game.
Rojas came into the game in the top of the eighth, after Stevenson misplayed a ball in straightaway center, which eventually resulted in a go-ahead run for the Arizona Diamondbacks. When asked how he felt after the game, Rojas told reporters, "I feel fine."
The human body is a miraculous thing. After sitting out for seven innings, Rojas then felt well enough to enter a game and run full speed to track down a flyball in centerfield, subsequently colliding with the wall. And after that, he felt fine.
Rojas proved once again that he is an everyday player. While stretching a guaranteed double into a close play at third should not be praised, the centerfielder proved once again that he deserves to be in the lineup every day with what he did late in Friday's contest.