Philadelphia Phillies Outfielder Projected To Become Top Prospect in 2025
As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to get closer to clinching the National League East, the organization is getting prepared for October baseball once again.
The Phillies have really emerged as a solid organization top to bottom over the last few years, as they have done a good job of mixing in spending money on free agents and pairing them with some of their talented, young prospects.
Philadelphia has done a good job on both sides, as they have some homegrown players to compliment some of the stars they have signed, like Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler.
Having a strong farm system is a big luxury for teams, as they can use the prospects in trades or let them come up through the system and hopefully make an impact at the big league level.
Recently, Jim Bowden of The Athletic spoke about his Top 50 prospects in baseball.
For the Phillies, they had a few players who just missed this designation, but the former MLB executive believes they will be there next season.
One of those players is outfielder Justin Crawford.
“Justin Crawford is the son of four-time All-Star Carl Crawford and he has a similar game to his dad. He’s a plus-plus defender in center field with tremendous range thanks to elite speed. He’s slashed .312/.360/.445 this season with 24 doubles, nine homers and 42 stolen bases between High A and Double A. He is the Phillies’ long-term answer in center field and if he keeps hitting like he has the past two years, he could make the majors by the end of next year (or if not, the beginning of 2025).”
The comparison of Crawford to his father, Carl, should make Philadelphia fans excited.
With the Tampa Bay Rays, the elder Crawford was a five-tool player and one of the best at his position.
His son will now be trying to live up to the hype that comes from having a big league dad, and it’s been so far so good.
Like his father, Crawford does a lot of things right on the field.
While it’s too early to say that he is a five-tool player, he is showing signs in the minors that he has that type of potential.
With the outfield not being a strength of the Phillies right now, Crawford might be able to make the jump to the Majors early next season, or later in the year if needed.
His ability to run, play defense, and hit makes him a very well-rounded prospect, and likely one that Philadelphia will want to see in the big leagues fairly soon.