Philadelphia Phillies Place Bryce Harper on IL, Make Corresponding Moves
The Philadelphia Phillies have lost their last three games and seven of their last eight games. To add salt to the wound, the Phillies just received some bad news concerning their MVP first baseman.
According to a press release sent by the team, the Phillies have placed Bryce Harper on the 10-day IL with inflammation in his right wrist. Taking his place on the roster will be utilityman Otto Kemp. In addition to Kemp, Philadelphia has recalled right-handed pitcher Daniel Robert and optioned righty Alan Rangel.
Just How Serious is Bryce Harper's Injury?
The biggest news here is Harper hitting the injured list. He has been playing through the soreness in his right wrist for a while, but the Phillies have just now decided to let him rest a little bit.
"It's his right wrist, it's a little sore. It's been sore for a while. He's been fighting through it," manager Rob Thomson said after leaving Harper out of the lineup on Friday, per Paul Casella of MLB.com.
Losing the left-handed slugger is not going to make it easy for the Phillies to get back to their winning ways. They are losing ground on the Mets in the NL East, and they will need to find a way to win some games without their best player in the lineup.
The good news is Otto Kemp has been raking in Triple-A. In 58 games played, he is slashing .313/.416/.594 with 14 home runs, 55 RBI, 11 stolen bases and 49 runs scored. Kemp is certainly not a replacement for Harper, but he should be a solid place holder until the two-time MVP returns.