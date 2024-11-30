Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Bring Back Key Free Agent This Offseason
The Philadelphia Phillies have consistently been one of the better-performing teams during the regular season over the last few years. When removing the 2020 COVID-shortened campaign, they have increased their win total in six consecutive seasons.
That steady improvement has certainly been nice to see, but it hasn’t always translated to October success.
After a 10-year drought of missing the postseason, the Phillies have advanced in three straight, but they have been unable to break through for another World Series ring.
In 2022, they lost to the Houston Astros in six games. In 2023, they blew a 3-2 lead against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS despite playing the last two contests at home. And this past campaign was cut short by the New York Mets, who eliminated them in four games in the NLDS.
Looking to ensure that doesn’t happen again, the front office is sifting through all options when it comes to shaking up the roster.
To this point, one prominent player, All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm, has been placed on the trade block.
With a core made up mostly of players on the wrong side of 30, it makes sense to explore all avenues.
While most of the rumors around Philadelphia have involved the trade market, there are some moves they will have to make in free agency. Their stellar bullpen could need some reinforcements depending on how things shake out.
One of their free agents, Jeff Hoffman, will be brought back in the opinion of Andy McCullough of The Athletic.
“The Phillies are hanging on the periphery of the Soto talks and pondering how trading a position player might reshape and revitalize the roster. The bullpen will require some reinforcements, too. Dave Dombrowski found a gem when he inked Hoffman to a minor-league deal heading into 2023. Hoffman blossomed into a high-leverage arm who made the All-Star team in 2024. He will cost much more this time. John Middleton can afford it.”
Along with Hoffman, Carlos Estevez, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the deadline, is currently a free agent as well.
It will be interesting to see how negotiations unfold with the All-Star, as he is drawing plenty of interest from other teams, especially since some of them are interested in converting him back to a starting pitcher.
That could be a move he makes to maximize his earnings on the market.
The Phillies need to be aggressively looking to retain him, as he is too important to Rob Thomson’ bullpen to allow him to leave.
He had his struggles in the playoffs against the Mets, but he has proven capable of succeeding late in games during his tenure in Philadelphia.
His departure would create a massive hole to fill on the staff before even taking into consideration what to do with Estevez.