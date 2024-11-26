Philadelphia Phillies Predicted To Sign Questionable New York Yankees Closer
The Philadelphia Phillies bullpen might look much different in 2025.
Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez haven't decided where they'll play next season, which leaves the door open for them to return to the Phillies, but it remains uncertain if either will.
Philadelphia could lose both, which would then create their biggest offseason need, but as long as one returns, the bullpen should be in a decent position.
With the possibility of losing one or both, the Phillies are expected to be in the reliever market.
Multiple high-end arms are available, giving Philadelphia a good chance to replace whoever they lose.
Former New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes is on the market this winter, and while he didn't have the campaign Hoffman and Estevez did in 2024, when he's at his best, he has above-average stuff and is an All-Star caliber reliever.
If the Phillies believe they could unlock the dominant version of Holmes on a consistent basis, he might be one of the steals of the offseason.
His contract could be an issue.
It seems like he'd be a good buy low candidate, but most predictions have him landing a decently sized contract despite the rough showing in 2024.
Fox 43 predicted Philadelphia would sign him to a three-year, $35 million deal, a somewhat expensive contract for a reliever with the question marks he has.
"Even after re-signing Jeff Hoffman, I believe the Phillies will seek to add an additional late game option after seeing the bullpen falter during the past two postseasons. While Holmes wasn't at his best throughout all of 2024, he has been one of the most consistent relievers in baseball over the past three years. I believe he would get the majority of the save opportunities in Philadelphia."
If there's one thing on Holmes' side, he's pitched in New York.
The fan pressure seemed to get to him a bit, which is worrisome, but at the very least, he understands what it takes to pitch in big moments in a massive market.
Phillies fans are similar to Yankees fans in that they expect the most out of their players.
If Holmes comes in and struggles like he did in parts of the last campaign, Philadelphia fans will let him know about it just like New York fans did.
Hopefully, if the Phillies sign him, that won't be the case.