Philadelphia Phillies Projected 2025 Bullpen Has Major Question Marks
Barring a complete 180-degree turn when it comes to the mindset of Dave Dombrowski this winter, the Philadelphia Phillies seem to be done adding to their Major League roster.
They could still make some additions to their Triple-A affiliate to build greater depth, but in terms of a splash move that many were expecting the Phillies to make, that likely won't come.
While that is frustrating for fans based on how things have ended in the playoffs the past two years, the roster is still good enough for them to compete for a World Series title.
Bullpen is now the clear weakness of this team, though.
After Philadelphia landed Jesus Luzardo, the once problematic fifth spot in the rotation has been solved, and with Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez still on the open market without a reunion in sight, the relief staff has tons of question marks.
Here is the projected bullpen for the upcoming 2025 season.
Closer: Orion Kerkering
When the right-hander was flying up through the Phillies' farm system, the idea was he'd become the closer of the future at some point during his career.
That hasn't been the case just yet, with Philadelphia and manager Rob Thomson opting to use a committee approach until they traded for Estevez ahead of this past deadline.
Kerkering is still on that trajectory, though.
In his first full Major League campaign, he posted a 2.29 ERA and 178 ERA+, striking out 74 batters across 63 innings with just 17 walks.
He's only been given two save opportunities, both of which were blown, but I'm projecting him to get the closer nod this year.
Long Relievers
-Joe Ross
-Jose Ruiz
-Taijuan Walker
The most notable thing here is Taijuan Walker becoming a bullpen arm.
I just don't think there's a way he beats out Luzardo for a spot in the rotation, and while he could be cut after Spring Training if he loses the battle, it doesn't feel like the Phillies will just outright release him and his remaining $36 million contract. So, he probably holds one of those swingman roles with Joe Ross and Jose Ruiz, all three players who can step in for a start and pitch multiple innings when called upon.
Backend Arms
-Matt Strahm
-Jordan Romano
-Jose Alvarado
-Tanner Banks
Matt Strahm could find himself in the closer role this year, but I think Thomson would prefer to use him as his "Swiss Army knife" where he can be deployed at any time in high-leverage situations.
That was the role Alvarado previously had, but he struggled massively in 2024 with a 4.09 ERA and 100 ERA+ that relegated him to a "last choice" type of option. If he bounces back next year, that would be a huge boost for this bullpen since he posted ERA+ figures that were 126 and 249 in 2022 and 2023 respectively.
Jordan Romano could also be the closer, but based on him coming off an injury-riddled campaign, Philadelphia might opt to ease him back in to make sure he doesn't get rattled before they really need him.
Tanner Banks is poised for a much greater role in 2025 after the left-hander appeared in just 22 games for the Phillies after he was acquired at the deadline. Despite his 3.70 ERA not being eye-catching, his ERA+ of 111 suggests he has more to give if he can figure out some of his control and walk issues.
Conclusion
This isn't a daunting unit by any means.
Philadelphia seemingly won't be in the market to add a high-profile arm like Hoffman, Estevez or Tanner Scott, so they are relying on multiple players to take the next step in their careers or have bounce back performances.