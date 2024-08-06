Philadelphia Phillies Prospect Named Player They ‘Should’ve Traded but Didn’t'
The Philadelphia Phillies made multiple moves at the trade deadline, but only time will tell if they made the right ones. Dave Dombrowski has historically done the right things when it comes to making additions in the offseason and trade deadline, and he took the same approach during this deadline.
However, one could argue that the Phillies didn't do as much as they probably should've. It's tough to blame them too much for some of the moves they didn't make, as the prices for the top players traded were much higher than they typically are.
They still made out well, landing Austin Hays, Carlos Estevez, and others. While, as a team, Philadelphia hasn't necessarily played too well since the trade deadline, there's more than enough talent for this team to win a World Series. In fact, many around the industry believed that they were a team that could've won the World Series without making a move.
It's smart that they didn't take that approach, as this bullpen clearly needed help, and perhaps they needed to do even more.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided is someone who seems to think they should've done more.
He looked at one player that every team should've traded but didn't at the deadline, including Bryan Rincon for the Phillies, hinting at a trade for Luis Robert Jr.
"Bryan Rincon is talented, but blocked in the Phillies system. Philadelphia should have used him as a huge piece in one of the bigger fish on the market. They could have used Rincon and others to acquire a talent like Luis Robert."
Considering that Robert was one of the hottest players leading up to the trade deadline and didn't get dealt says everything about how the Chicago White Sox feel about him. They didn't want to move him and from their perspective, it made perfect sense.
Perhaps Philadelphia could've offered them a package they couldn't refuse, but that would've likely seen them move a much bigger prospect package.
Sure, Rincon could've been used in that deal, but he certainly wasn't going to be the headline of any trade for Robert.
It'll be interesting to see the decisions they make in the offseason if this year doesn't go as planned. Anything that doesn't end in a World Series will be looked at as a disappointment, and everybody in the clubhouse and front office understands that.
If they don't accomplish their goals, there's a good chance that they'll be trading many of their prospects to give themselves an even better chance of doing so in 2025.