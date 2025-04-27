Philadelphia Phillies Receives Bottom Five Bonus Pool for Upcoming MLB Draft
The Philadelphia Phillies will work with one of the lowest bonus pools in the upcoming MLB draft in July.
MLB.com reported the bonus pools for all 30 teams and the slot bonuses for each pick in the first 10 rounds of the draft. The pools are set aside for those selections. Players picked in the final 10 rounds can be signed to a bonus of $150,000. As long as they don’t exceed that bonus for each player signed, it won’t come out of their pool.
The Phillies are set to receive $7.849 million in bonus money, the fifth lowest of any MLB team.
Philadelphia’s highest slot bonus is set aside for its first-round pick, which is No. 26 overall. That slot bonus is $3.492 million. The Phillies could choose to pay above or below slot for the pick, which would impact their overall bonus pool.
Last year the Phillies selected prep infielder Dante Nori with the No. 27 overall pick. Philadelphia signed him to a $2.5 million bonus.
In 2023, the Phillies drafted another prep infielder, Aidan Miller, with the No. 27 pick and was signed to a $3.1 million bonus.
The Phillies’ other slot bonus that is more than $1 million is for their second-round pick, which is No. 63 overall. That slot is set aside for $1.416 million.
Philadelphia also must be careful not to exceed the bonus pool.
Teams do so to avoid penalties on either future bonus pool money or even draft selections. Per MLB rules, a club that spends under 5% over its pool pays a 75 percent tax on the overage. Between 5-10%, the price goes up to surrendering a first-round pick and paying a 75 percent tax on the overage.
For exceeding by 10-15%, a team can lose a first-round pick, a second-round pick and pay a 100% tax on the overage.
If a team goes over by 15%, they lose two first-round picks and pay a 100% tax on the overage.
Philadelphia Phillies 2025 MLB Draft Pool Money
Bonus Pool: $7,849,400
Slots by Round
First Round
No. 26. Phillies: $3,492,200
Second Round
No. 63: $1,416,600
Third Round
No. 100: $765,400
Fourth Round
No. 131: $567,000
Fifth Round
No. 161: $422,700
Sixth Round
No. 191: $327,800
Seventh Round
No. 221: $257,700
Eighth Round
No. 251: $215,100
Ninth Round
No. 281: $197,600
Tenth Round
No. 311: $187,300