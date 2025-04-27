Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies Receives Bottom Five Bonus Pool for Upcoming MLB Draft

The Philadelphia Phillies know the money they’ll have to work with when they make their picks in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Matthew Postins

Variety of Philadelphia Phillies baseball caps for sale at the Rally House in Fairless Hills, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
Variety of Philadelphia Phillies baseball caps for sale at the Rally House in Fairless Hills, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. / Nancy Rokos / Special to the Bucks County Courier Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Philadelphia Phillies will work with one of the lowest bonus pools in the upcoming MLB draft in July.

MLB.com reported the bonus pools for all 30 teams and the slot bonuses for each pick in the first 10 rounds of the draft. The pools are set aside for those selections. Players picked in the final 10 rounds can be signed to a bonus of $150,000. As long as they don’t exceed that bonus for each player signed, it won’t come out of their pool.

The Phillies are set to receive $7.849 million in bonus money, the fifth lowest of any MLB team.

Philadelphia’s highest slot bonus is set aside for its first-round pick, which is No. 26 overall. That slot bonus is $3.492 million. The Phillies could choose to pay above or below slot for the pick, which would impact their overall bonus pool.

Last year the Phillies selected prep infielder Dante Nori with the No. 27 overall pick. Philadelphia signed him to a $2.5 million bonus.

In 2023, the Phillies drafted another prep infielder, Aidan Miller, with the No. 27 pick and was signed to a $3.1 million bonus.

The Phillies’ other slot bonus that is more than $1 million is for their second-round pick, which is No. 63 overall. That slot is set aside for $1.416 million.

Philadelphia also must be careful not to exceed the bonus pool.

Teams do so to avoid penalties on either future bonus pool money or even draft selections. Per MLB rules, a club that spends under 5% over its pool pays a 75 percent tax on the overage. Between 5-10%, the price goes up to surrendering a first-round pick and paying a 75 percent tax on the overage.

For exceeding by 10-15%, a team can lose a first-round pick, a second-round pick and pay a 100% tax on the overage.

If a team goes over by 15%, they lose two first-round picks and pay a 100% tax on the overage.

Philadelphia Phillies 2025 MLB Draft Pool Money

Bonus Pool: $7,849,400

Slots by Round

First Round

No. 26. Phillies: $3,492,200

Second Round

No. 63: $1,416,600

Third Round

No. 100: $765,400

Fourth Round

No. 131: $567,000

Fifth Round

No. 161: $422,700

Sixth Round

No. 191: $327,800

Seventh Round

No. 221: $257,700

Eighth Round

No. 251: $215,100

Ninth Round

No. 281: $197,600

Tenth Round

No. 311: $187,300

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Matthew Postins
MATTHEW POSTINS

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers the Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He also covers he Big 12 for Heartland College Sports.

Home/News