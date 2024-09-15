Philadelphia Phillies Reinstate Their Breakout Star After His Stint on Injured List
It's no secret the Philadelphia Phillies had been struggling coming out of the All-Star break, but it seems like they have finally put those in the rearview mirror with an NL East division title all but a formality at this point in time.
Perhaps what hasn't been discussed enough is that the Phillies have been able to heat up the past couple weeks with some of their most productive players on the shelf.
Alec Bohm was one of them after he exited the game early on a swing and immediately grabbed his hand and wrist area. The team was hoping he would just be out a few days, but when he still couldn't comfortably swing the bat, they put him on the 10-day IL on Sept. 6.
But, the All-Star third baseman is now back with the team.
Bohm is in the lineup and hitting fifth behind Nick Castellanos and in front of J.T. Realmuto, hopefully adding even more production for this offense after they have put up some monster numbers in some games, but have been quiet in others.
Thankfully clutch at-bats have been produced by multiple members of this lineup, especially Kody Clemens and Cal Stevenson who were called up to fill in for the injured Major Leaguers.
Getting Bohm back at this point in the season is huge.
Not only will he be facing the New York Mets in this series finale where a win would get themselves one step closer to winning the NL East, but he also is getting some much needed reps before the playoffs begin.