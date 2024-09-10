Philadelphia Phillies Remain Elite in MLB Power Rankings
The Philadelphia Phillies might not have had the best weekend, as they split their series with the Miami Marlins, but it was still a solid week overall.
The Phillies continue to get closer to securing the NL East title after going 4-2 last week that helped them put some distance between themselves and the second place team.
Philadelphia is in good shape to win the division barring a huge collapse.
By playing good baseball again, they have their eyes set on trying to catch the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the National League.
Entering Tuesday, the Phillies are even with them after the Dodgers lost to the Chicago Cubs late on Monday night..
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently released his MLB Power Rankings and kept Philadelphia ranked 2nd in the league.
“The phunk the Phillies were in for much of July and August is little more than a bad memory right now. They're firmly on a World Series march again, with wins in 11 out of their last 15 games. With a 1.60 ERA in his last seven starts, Zack Wheeler is doing his darndest to challenge Chris Sale for the NL Cy Young Award. Kyle Schwarber otherwise had himself a week, notably going deep five times and driving in 10 within a four-game span.”
It certainly seems like they are finding their groove in September.
The Phillies are built to compete for a World Series and that starts with winning the division, a goal that is getting closer and closer to being achieved.
Philadelphia continues their six-game home-stand against the Tampa Bay Rays before facing off against the second-place New York Mets. While the Rays are out of the playoff chase, the Mets are one of the hottest teams in baseball and are emerging as a true contender.
This will be a massive series for the Phillies, as they would like to show their rivals that, despite their winning ways of late, the division and the NL still goes through Philadelphia.
If things go right for them this week, they could be wrapping up the NL East by next week at some point.