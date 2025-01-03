Philadelphia Phillies Reportedly 'Chose' Jesus Luzardo Over Reunion With All-Star
Coming into the offseason, the Philadelphia Phillies knew they had some tough decisions to make.
First, the front office and ownership group had to figure out how much more money they were willing to spend after being one of the faces of aggressiveness the past few years. But with a taxing payroll and roster full of stars already in place, that choice seems to have been made clear following their buy low additions.
That then revealed an answer to another decision they had to make.
With both Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez hitting the open market, the Phillies knew they wouldn't be able re-sign both considering the projected contracts they are expected to get.
And while the duo is still on the open market, Philadelphia made a move to acquire Jesus Luzardo to boost their starting rotation that was followed up by signing swingman Joe Ross.
Those two moves put the writing on the wall that neither Hoffman nor Estevez would be back with the Phillies, and based on what Matt Gelb of The Athletic is reporting, there was a clear decision made by the front office to add the left-hander instead of reuniting with one of the relievers.
"The Phillies could have reunited with Hoffman in a hybrid role — as a starter for the first few months, then back to the bullpen whenever Painter arrives. They chose Luzardo instead. It’s unclear whether they ever discussed that scenario with Hoffman; the Phillies have believed Hoffman’s best spot is as a late-inning reliever," he writes.
It was reported earlier in the offseason that Hoffman was potentially looking to become a starting pitcher again, something that would land him a more lucrative deal.
Clay Holmes, the former closer of the New York Yankees, was able to convince the New York Mets to let him transition into a starter for the 2025 campaign, netting himself $38 million on a three-year contract.
Hoffman is reportedly looking for a similar deal.
Like Gelb points out, Philadelphia could have worked with the right-hander and let him be a starter for the first few months of the season before moving him back into the bullpen, but that likely wouldn't be what Hoffman wanted.
If the Phillies were going to bring him back, it was going to be as a reliever, so with Dave Dombrowski searching for a way to improve their rotation, he went with someone who has legitimate starting experience in Luzardo.