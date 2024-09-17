Philadelphia Phillies Reportedly 'Concerned' About Star Outfielder in Playoffs
The Philadelphia Phillies are a few wins away from wrapping up the NL East title, and a good stretch from earning the top overall seed in the playoffs that will be a huge boost to their chances of winning the World Series.
When it comes to what they set out to do this season, they are close to accomplishing them.
Their goal was to win their division, secure home field advantage, and win a championship, something they are near completing in two out of the three fronts.
Of course, accomplishing their third objective to hoist the trophy at the end of the year is going to be the most difficult, but with the way they have been playing as of late, combined with all the elite talent on this team, gives them a very good chance of doing just that.
With the focus starting to turn to their journey in October, there are some roster questions the Phillies coaching staff will have to figure out.
According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, a main one is centered around the usage of Brandon Marsh, reporting, "they are concerned about Marsh against a tough lefty."
That isn't anything new, as his career splits have seen him struggle mightily when facing left-handed pitching compared to what he does against righties, but it would be difficult to keep one of their best fielders out of the lineup when every game can determine if Philadelphia advances or not.
The idea of platoon splits has been something constantly discussed, and one of the reasons why they went out and acquired Austin Hays ahead of the deadline.
But with him still battling his kidney infection and there being real concern he won't be back to face Major League pitching before the regular season is over, that makes things really murky when it comes to how manager Rob Thomson will deploy lineups on a matchup basis.
He's not ruling out the possibility that Marsh stays in the lineup as an everyday hitter, though, expressing the improvement he's seen is a good sign.
"And if Marsh continues to swing the bat against lefties — because he is doing better — he's a possibility too. I think it's probably a case-by-case thing," he told Gelb.
Still, that doesn't inspire a lot of confidence the rising star will be utilized on a consistent basis.
There is cause for concern when it comes to how Marsh performs against left-handed hitters, with a slash line of .197/.280/.296 and just one out of his 15 homers coming in that matchup, compared to a .265/.344/.454 slash line against righties.
He'll have to prove he can put together solid at-bats during the final two weeks of the season and prove he should be getting everyday looks when the calendar flips to October.