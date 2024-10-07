Philadelphia Phillies Set To Face New York Mets Left-Hander in NLDS Game 3
The Philadelphia Phillies won a thriller on Sunday night, walking off the New York Mets to tie up the NLDS at 1-1.
This could be all the Phillies needed to win this series against the Mets, as they've been running on fumes throughout the past few weeks.
At some point, their hot stretch will either come to an end because they won a World Series or because a team like Philadelphia took the life out of their locker room.
That's much easier said than done, but this was a step in the right direction for the Phillies, and they'll need to continue playing this way moving forward. If their offense continues to score runs, they should be in a good spot.
Game 3 will bring challenges as they head to Queens on Tuesday night.
Philadelphia will face Sean Manaea, who's posted an impressive 3.60 ERA and has struck out 184 hitters in 181 2/3 innings pitched.
He last threw against the Phillies on September 21, allowing just three earned runs in 7.0 innings pitched.
In June, the left-hander allowed six earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched against Philadelphia, a good sign as they look to get him out of the game early and have New York use their bullpen.
It's been an exciting first two games of the NLDS, and it should only get better as the Mets and Phillies look to get to three wins first.
With Aaron Nola going for Philadelphia, this feels like as much of a must-win game as there will be in this series.