Philadelphia Phillies Shake Up Pitching Staff Again After Latest Blunder
Coming into Wednesday's game, the Philadelphia Phillies have to be buzzing after they overcame a huge early deficit against the Toronto Blue Jays and made an incredible comeback to win late in the game.
Powered by Kyle Schwarber's historic night, the offense seems to be finding their groove once again.
However, the same thing can't be said for the entirety of the Phillies' pitching staff.
With Taijuan Walker finally getting moved into the bullpen after his extended struggles this season, Philadelphia needed to find another option to be the fifth starter in their rotation. They turned to Tyler Phillips, who had been very good in the early part of his first stint in the bigs, but completely fell off a cliff towards the end.
They were hoping some time in the minors would help him find his form again.
Well, that did not come to fruition as Phillips was shelled for six runs in the first inning before he was pulled from the game without even getting out of the frame.
The Phillies' bullpen was able to do an incredible job of keeping them in the contest and allowing the offense to put together the comeback, but this was just the latest example of the issues they are facing at the backend of their rotation.
Philadelphia continues to search for answers and they made some roster moves ahead of Wednesday's game to try and find them.
As the announcement states, Phillips has been optioned back down to Triple-A, so there is a real chance the Phillies insert Walker back into the starting rotation to try and eat up innings to close out they year.
Maybe they eventually give that role to Kolby Allard who has pitched well in spots, but he isn't eligible to be recalled until Sept. 10.
Nick Nelson is the direct corresponding move and will likely be the backfill for Walker's move out of the bullpen.
The 28-year-old has appeared in four games with Philadelphia this season in his third year with the team. They acquired him ahead of the 2022 campaign where he was a much greater factor by making 47 appearances, but he's only made four total during the last two seasons.
Michael Rucker's DFA is an interesting one considering the Phillies landed him in a trade with the Chicago Cubs back in February and thought he could have been a piece of their relief staff throughout the year.
Unfortunately, he dealt with arterial vasospasm in his right hand which prevented him from being activated until late-July. He's appeared in 19 Triple-A games this season and has a 7.04 ERA, clearly looking like he's not ready to face Major League hitters.
So, as Philadelphia tries to get through the final month of the year, they are tinkering with their pitching staff again as they search for someone who can be productive in that fifth rotation spot.