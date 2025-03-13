Philadelphia Phillies Should Consider Trade for Top Slugger Before Opening Day
The Philadelphia Phillies have a championship window, but with each passing year it closes just a bit more.
The Phillies went to the 2022 World Series but lost to the Houston Astros. In each of the last two seasons they’ve reached the National League playoffs, but have lost before reaching the Fall Classic.
The core of the franchise is on the wrong side of 30 years old, including sluggers Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Nick Castellanos and Trea Turner.
The window is still open, but a push to make a trade to get younger and better in a key area — the outfield — may be required.
Philadelphia could wait for the trade deadline, or the Phillies could strike now and go after Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
Robert is one of those players who could become popular at the trade deadline, especially if the White Sox have a repeat of last season. Chicago was the worst team in baseball a year ago, as it went 41-121 and set a Major League record for most losses in a season.
Because he is a free agent after this year, the White Sox will likely wait to make a deal until they can get maximum value for the 27-year-old slugger, who will turn 28 during the campaign.
His five-season slash line is an impressive .267/.316/.474/.790 with 88 home runs and 245 RBI. He was second in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2020 and won a Gold Glove. He was also named an AL All-Star in 2023, finished 12th in AL MVP voting and won a Silver Slugger Award.
That season he hit a career-high 38 home runs.
He makes a lot of sense for the Phillies right now.
Philadelphia could use more slugging in the outfield. Castellanos is the only real source of consistent power, and he’s hit at least 23 home runs each of the last two years. But he’s also a defensive liability, and Robert’s Gold Glove-caliber fielding would boost the entire unit.
Max Kepler signed with the Phillies to add some of that slugging, but he’s alternated between hitting 20-plus home runs and failing to hit even 10 in each of the last four seasons.
Robert has been more consistent.
It would be an audition of sorts for the Phillies and the star slugger, who could do business in free agency after the season.
Philadelphia might have to move one of their outfielders, most likely Brandon Marsh, who would have value as an outfielder who can play multiple positions.
It would also eat at Johan Rojas’ playing time in center field.
But it might be worth it to get a motivated Robert for a full season in center field as the Phillies try to run down that elusive World Series title.