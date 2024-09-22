Philadelphia Phillies Skipper Reveals ‘Standard’ for Ball Club
The Philadelphia Phillies clinched a playoff birth on Friday night, the first step in their journey of winning a World Series.
Given all the talent on the roster, the Phillies making the playoffs doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. In fact, if they weren't in the type of position they're currently in, many around the industry would view it as a disappointment.
Perhaps that's unfair, but their fanbase also expects the best from them. Philadelphia is a tough place to play, and if their guys aren't playing at the top of their level, they'll certainly let them know.
But it was different this year for the Phillies. That's not to say they don't understand what's at stake, but when the expectations are as high as they are entering the campaign, simply making the playoffs typically doesn't excite many.
Again, that doesn't take away from what Philadelphia has done, but there's a different standard around the building than in seasons past.
That standard is a big part of why they find the type of success they do. It stems from the top, mostly from head coach Rob Thomson and the veteran stars on the roster.
“This is the standard,” Thomson said, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic. “The goal is now firmly entrenched, that it’s to win a World Series. And that’s it. That’s good to feel. It really is. It’s difficult to come into a season where you just want to get better. You just want to get to .500 or you just want to get to the postseason. The goal now is to win it all. And that’s a really good feeling to have.”
Alec Bohm shared a similar message.
Bohm, of course, was excited about making the postseason. However, he understands they're far from where they need to be.
“You look around and see all the talent,” Bohm said. “You see all the guys. You see the front office and the moves they make. You look at it on paper at the beginning of the year and this team should be in the playoffs.”
Even when they clinch the division in the coming days, don't expect to see too much excitement from the Phillies.
This ball club has one goal: winning a World Series. Anything less than that, and nobody in the building would be happy about how the campaign has gone, despite the success they've found throughout it.