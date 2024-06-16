Phillies Skipper Rob Thomson Explodes on Umpire During Frustrating Loss
The Philadelphia Phillies were looking to close out the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday to earn a well-fought series win in the battle of two top Major League teams.
With Zack Wheeler and Corbin Burnes on the mound for their respective teams, this could have also been a battle between the two potential 2024 Cy Young winners.
Unfortunately for the Phillies, their ace did not have his best stuff as Wheeler was tagged with eight runs on nine hits as four of them were homers.
It was a frustrating final two games of this series as Philadelphia was plagued by the long ball and couldn't give their pitching staff much support on the scoreboard.
Some of the tension might have boiled over for manager Rob Thomson as the normally stoic figure absolutely lost it on the umpire during Sunday's game after he overturned a hit-by-pitch call on their catcher Garrett Stubbs.
When trying to figure out what the ruling was, something clearly took a turn during the discussion and Thomson became completely incensed by what had taken place through the first six frames of the game and wound up getting tossed when sharing his thoughts.
"We have never seen Rob Thomson this angry," NBC Sports Philadelphia commentator Tom McCarthy pointed out during the broadcast.
It's not the first time the skipper has gotten tossed since taking over as manager of this team in 2022, but he normally doesn't react in the way that he did on Sunday.
The Phillies had some sleepy performances during the final two games in Baltimore, so maybe Thomson took this opportunity to inject some life back into the clubhouse by firing up his guys as they get ready for six games at home starting on Monday.
Or maybe he just finally had enough of the poor calls that had taken place during this contest that saw his ace get bludgeoned and his team not be able to do anything on offense when dropping the finale 8-3.