Philadelphia Phillies Skipper Shares Honest Thoughts About Newest Bullpen Addition

The Phillies have struggled finding consistency in their bullpen early on, but their seasoned manager has high hopes for his team's newest addition.

Jacob Moss

Apr 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson (59) makes a pitching change against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Phillies have gotten off to and up and down start to the 2025 campaign. The team currently sits in second place in the NL East with a 17-14 record, but there have been some serious concerns arising in key areas over the first month.

Chief among these concerns has been the bullpen, which has struggled to find any sort of consistency. As of this writing, the unit has a collective 4.87 ERA, which is bottom-five among all major league teams.

This poor start is what drove the Phillies' new GM Preston Mattingly to bring in some early season reinforcements on Thursday, as he traded a minor league prospect to the Texas Rangers in exchange for right-hander Daniel Robert.

While the 30-year-old hasn't seen to much action at the big league level in his career thus far, Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson appears to be very optimistic about what he could offer the Phillies with his skillset.

“We got what looks like a pretty good arm,” Thomson said before Thursday night's game (per Philly Sports Network.) “Guys got a good fastball. Throws Strikes, good slider.”

All of this is what any manager ideally wants in a guy coming out of the pen, but the lack of big league experience could also present some concerns for Robert. He made is MLB debut at the tail-end of last season for Texas, making just four appearances before starting 2025 at Triple-A Round Rock.

While the sample size certainly is small, Robert did provide some very promising results across his 5.2 innings of work last season. Over that stretch, he posted a respectable 3.18 ERA and struck out six batters.

He has also been dominant at the minor league level so far this year as well, currently boasting a sub-two ERA across 11.2 innings of work at the Triple-A level.

On paper, this trade is a low-risk, high-reward move for the Phillies. They got a very promising pitcher who can offer immediate help to a struggling bullpen, and they gave up very little in return. The man in charge of the lineup card also appears to like what he sees in his newest reliever, so there's really no downside here.

Published
Georgia native and avid Atlanta sports fan who has lived in the Charlotte area for the past eight years. Got started writing about sports for my middle school paper and haven’t stopped since. Graduate from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and proud 49er. Passionate sports writer who has covered everything from high school soccer to the NFL for several prominent outlets including the Charlotte Observer, ESPN, and the Carolina Panthers. Also covered the South Carolina Gamecocks football program as the lead beat writer for Last Word on College Football, and was a contributing writer for several other notable online publications such as Yardbarker. Lives and breathes sports and will watch whatever is on or in season. Favorite teams include the Braves, Hawks, Falcons, and Georgia Bulldogs. Massive Jordan Speith and Rory McIlroy fan on the PGA Tour

