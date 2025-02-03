Philadelphia Phillies Skipper Shares Team's Clear Goal Surrounding Their New Ace
In all likelihood, the major move the Philadelphia Phillies will hang their hat on this winter was their acquisition of Jesus Luzardo.
If this happened just one offseason ago, it would have been lauded as a blockbuster.
The left-hander produced a 3.58 ERA and 131 ERA+ across his 32 starts, striking out 208 batters in 178.2 innings pitched.
Luzardo appeared on his way to becoming one of the top arms in the National League, but after an injury-riddled campaign last year that resulted in him making just 12 starts and putting up a 5.00 ERA, the shine came off him a bit.
The Phillies took advantage, sending one of the former untouchable prospects to land him.
On paper, he now gives Philadelphia the best rotation in baseball, pairing him with Cy Young contender Zack Wheeler, perennial workhorse Aaron Nola and the rising star duo of Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez.
He completely takes care of the fifth rotation spot that gave this team so many issues last season.
That is, if he can stay healthy.
It's the major concern surrounding Luzardo, especially because it was a back injury he suffered from in 2024. While he says he's healthy and ready for Spring Training, only time will tell if his body can stay on the field for the entire 162-game schedule.
Manager Rob Thomson made it clear the goal of the Phillies is to do whatever it takes to keep him available every fifth day.
"We just need to keep him healthy. That's a big arm. Just watching him from afar, and from across the diamond, this guy's got big stuff. And I know he's got the makeup to pitch in Philadelphia. And that's a big deal," the skipper said on "The Phillies Show."
Of course, that's easier said than done.
Injury luck comes down to positive variance a lot of the time.
It should be pointed out Philadelphia has stayed extremely healthy in their starting rotation for the most part the past three years, so they clearly are doing something right when it comes to preparation and recovery.
They're hoping they can apply that to Luzardo now that he's in a Phillies uniform, because like Thomson said, when the left-hander isn't injured, he's a top arm in this sport.