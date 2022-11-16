Harper Slated to Have Elbow Surgery Next Week

Bryce Harper was evaluated by doctors this week on an elbow injury sustained earlier in April that forced him into the designated hitter role for the majority of the 2022 MLB season. While he was able to hit through it, the plan was always to use the offseason to recover.

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski revealed in his end of season press conference that Harper will in fact undergo surgery to repair the UCL in his elbow. That surgery is slated to take place next Wednesday and will be performed by Dr. ElAttrache in Los Angeles, CA.

However, the timetable for his return is currently unknown and won't be available until doctors are able to actually get into the elbow, determine the extent of the damage, and then perform the necessary surgery.

Dombrowski also made it clear that they have not determined the type of surgery Harper will require. It could be anything from something minor — like what Rhys Hoskins experienced in 2020 — all the way to Tommy John surgery.

Dombrowski also made it clear that missed time from Harper could lead to potential roster shifts. One player the Phillies' brass liked last season was Darrick Hall, who performed admirably in Harper's absence when he was dealing with a thumb injury that also required surgery.

It's not an ideal situation, but it is one in which the Phillies, and Harper, will have all winter to plan for and recover from.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!