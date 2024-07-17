Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Gets Look at All-Star Rookie’s Blazing Fastball
Oakland Athletics rookie closer Mason Miller is the talk of baseball right now.
He’s quickly emerged as one of the best closers in the game. His fastball regularly checks in at 100 mph and he’s one of the top names being floated on the trade market, in part because of Oakland’s myriad issues when it comes to their move to Las Vegas.
The Philadelphia Phillies are one of several teams that have been linked to Miller in a potential trade. That noise got louder on Sunday when news broke that Miller would hitch a ride with the Phillies’ All-Stars to Arlington, Texas, for Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Globe Life Field.
It made sense. Oakland was in Philadelphia to end the first half of the season. The Athletics were able to save a little money. And Miller made the All-Star Team.
So that gave him a few hours to spend with the six Phillies that went to the game — Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Trea Turner, Christopher Sanchez, Matt Strahm and Jeff Hoffman. Two other Phillies — pitchers Zack Wheeler and Ranger Suarez — were picked but attend as they were out with injuries.
Miller talked to Pitching Ninja during All-Star Game media day on Monday and related a story about his conversation with Harper, along with facing Harper in Friday’s game in Philadelphia.
Pitching Ninja, a popular site that highlights MLB pitchers, asked Miller if there was anyone that had told him “I’m scared as hell of you?” Miller laughed.
He didn’t exactly answer the question. But he related a story about he and Harper that ended with a short chat on the plane ride. During the flight, Harper came to Miller on the plane and introduced himself, which gave Miller the chance to ask a question.
But first the background. Miller pitched on Friday against the Phillies. During that appearance he faced Harper. After Sunday’s game Miller and Athletics first base coach Bobby Crosby had a quick chat.
“He told me that Harper was asking (Crosby) when I was warming up, ‘Hey, is that Miller?’” he said.
Crosby said yes.
“I kind of want to get in there and see what he’s got,” Harper said to Crosby.
In the ninth, Harper got his chance. At one point, Miller threw him a 104 mph fastball.
Now, cut to the plane.
“So I saw him on the plane and I was like, ‘I heard you wanted to get in and see me?’” Miller said.
Harper’s response?
“Ahhh, I’m good.”
It’s all in good fun, of course. But with two weeks left until the trade deadline on July 30, it’s clear Miller would be an asset to the Phillies bullpen. It doesn’t sound like Harper would be opposed, either.