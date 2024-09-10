Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Nominated for MLB’s Prestigious Postseason Award
Kyle Schwarber is more than just a home run machine. The Philadelphia Phillies leadoff hitter is a community work machine, too.
On Monday, MLB announced the 30 nominees for the Roberto Clemente Award, and Schwarber was the Phillies’ selection.
If Schwarber is given the award, he will be the fourth Phillies player to claim it, along with Greg Luzinski (1978), Garry Maddox (1986) and Jimmy Rollins (2014).
The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition of a Major League player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions, both on and off the field.
On the field, Schwarber just became the just the 11th player ever to have at least 40 leadoff home runs in their career. Off the field the works he’s being honored for supports many Philadelphia-area fans.
His primary charity is Schwarber’s Neighborhood Heroes, which he founded in 2017 to express gratitude for the unique sacrifices of first responders, military personnel and their families.
In seven years the foundation has provided more than $1.5 million in grants to nonprofits like the Philadelphia Police and Fire Department Foundations, Families Behind the Badge Children’s Foundation, TAPS, Team Foster and the USO.
In addition, Neighborhood Heroes has provided support for more than 630 military personnel and first responders, along with their families, through events at Citizens Bank Park and in the community.
Recently, the charity started Schwarber’s Block Party, a sold-out fundraising event in Philadelphia for military members and first responders, and he hosted a Neighborhood Heroes Appreciation Party for hundreds of heroes and their families during a Phillies off day at Citizens Bank Park.
Last year’s winner was New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The winner is usually announced during the World Series each October.
Other recent winners of the award include Justin Turner (2022), Nelson Cruz (2021), Adam Wainwright (2020), Carlos Carrasco (2019) and Yadier Molina (2018).
Sunday is Roberto Clemente Day, which honor Clemente’s legacy as a humanitarian and to formally acknowledge each club’s nominees. As part of the league-wide celebration, the Roberto Clemente Day logo will appear on the bases and official dugout lineup cards and a customized tribute video to Clemente and the 30 Roberto Clemente Award nominees will be shown in all MLB ballparks.
Clemente, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, died on Dec. 31, 1972, while delivering relief supplies for earthquake victims in Nicaragua. The Puerto Rico native was a 15-time All-Star, a two-time World Series champion, a 12-time Gold Glove winner, a four-time National League batting champion and the 1966 NL MVP.