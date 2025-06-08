Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Predicted to Make Third All-Star Team This Season
The Philadelphia Phillies have fallen into quite the rut of late after a really strong May.
It is turning out to be a very up and down season for the Phillies in 2025. To begin the year, Philadelphia started out a bit sluggish, only to heat up and take over first place from the New York Mets briefly in May.
Unfortunately, right after taking the top spot in the division, the Phillies have now had a hard time winning games.
With a couple of really bad starts from Jesus Luzardo mixed into the recent tough stretch, Philadelphia also just had to place star slugger Bryce Harper on the injured list with a wrist issue.
Despite there being a lot of big names on the team, the offense overall for the Phillies hasn’t been great. Philadelphia has been relying on strong starts to the campaign from a couple of players, one of which in particular has been excellent.
Will Star Slugger Make All-Star Team?
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently predicted that Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber would be selected for his third All-Star Game.
“Schwarber has 19 homers, a .391 on-base percentage, and a .962 OPS. The left-handed hitter has crushed southpaws this season, posting a 1.133 OPS against them. He’s one of the game’s best sluggers, but also a terrific team leader," he wrote.
It has been a fantastic start to the season for Schwarber in 2025 for Philadelphia. If not for his hot start, this could be an offense that would be in significant trouble.
Furthermore, now with Harper landing on the IL, it will put even more pressure on the talented slugger to continue to perform at a high level.
In 2025, he has slashed .255/.381/.550 with 19 home runs and 45 RBI. Overall, that slash line would be the best numbers that he has ever put up with the Phillies over the last several years if it can be sustained.
The increased batting average without losing power has been excellent to see. Even though he has always been regarded as a good hitter, Schwaber would see his batting average hover around the Mendoza line at times.
With the 32-year-old potentially heading toward a career year, it comes at a good time with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign. The star slugger is setting himself up nicely to get a lucrative deal this winter.
For Philadelphia, while Schwarber has been very deserving of making the All-Star team this year, they need some of their other veterans to step up, especially with Harper out.
