Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Goes Viral on TikTok Ahead of App Shutdown
As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to trod the MLB offseason path, one player is making sure to have some fun and not always make everything about baseball.
Phillies superstar and first baseman Bryce Harper has taken to TikTok to share... coffee recipes and ideas. And the first baseman has gone viral for it.
Harper took to the social media app to share his vanilla latte recipe that features lion's mane mushrooms in the espresso beans, organic whole milk and a no-additives maple syrup from Madagascar. He then tosses a round piece of ice into the mixture and pours it into a cup with more ice.
Apparently, the mixture is quite delicious and he wonders if this should become a routine thing. For normal people, it would be a once in a blue moon treat but for a player on a $330 million contract, it's probably no issue.
You can watch his video here on TikTok.
TikTok is currently slated to be shutdown on Jan. 19 and is currently in the United States Supreme Court's hands. They are hearing arguments regarding a law called the Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. The law would ban TikTok in the United States in an attempt to prevent the Chinese from stealing and manipulating American's data and information.
At least that is the argument many lawmakers are using and it appears the Supreme Court is leaning towards a ban on the app.
The only option for the app to remain online would be to post it for sale to a United States-based company or use foreign hosting services, the latter which would degrade and slow the service.
But until then, stars like Bryce Harper will continue to take to the platform to share their ideas such as coffee recipes. Perhaps Harper has found his calling after his baseball playing days are done in about 15 years.