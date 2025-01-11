Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Goes Viral on TikTok Ahead of App Shutdown

Bryce Harper, the Philadelphia Phillies superstar, has gone viral for a very unusual reason on TikTok ahead of the app's shutdown.

Kade Kistner

Oct 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets in the sixth inning during game two of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets in the sixth inning during game two of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to trod the MLB offseason path, one player is making sure to have some fun and not always make everything about baseball.

Phillies superstar and first baseman Bryce Harper has taken to TikTok to share... coffee recipes and ideas. And the first baseman has gone viral for it.

Harper took to the social media app to share his vanilla latte recipe that features lion's mane mushrooms in the espresso beans, organic whole milk and a no-additives maple syrup from Madagascar. He then tosses a round piece of ice into the mixture and pours it into a cup with more ice.

Apparently, the mixture is quite delicious and he wonders if this should become a routine thing. For normal people, it would be a once in a blue moon treat but for a player on a $330 million contract, it's probably no issue.

You can watch his video here on TikTok.

TikTok is currently slated to be shutdown on Jan. 19 and is currently in the United States Supreme Court's hands. They are hearing arguments regarding a law called the Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. The law would ban TikTok in the United States in an attempt to prevent the Chinese from stealing and manipulating American's data and information.

At least that is the argument many lawmakers are using and it appears the Supreme Court is leaning towards a ban on the app.

The only option for the app to remain online would be to post it for sale to a United States-based company or use foreign hosting services, the latter which would degrade and slow the service.

But until then, stars like Bryce Harper will continue to take to the platform to share their ideas such as coffee recipes. Perhaps Harper has found his calling after his baseball playing days are done in about 15 years.

Published
Kade Kistner
KADE KISTNER

Kade Kistner is the publisher and beat writer for Sports Illustrated's Inside the Phillies. An alumnus of Tulane University, Kade graduated in 2017 with a degree in Latin American Studies and a minor in Spanish. Upon graduation, Kade commissioned into the United States Navy and attended Naval Flight School in Pensacola, Fl. He served as a Naval Aviator and was stationed in Jacksonville, Fl.  During his time in school and the Navy, Kade began covering the MLB and NFL with USA Today, SB Nation, and Sports Illustrated.  Kade covered the New Orleans Saints, Texas Rangers, and numerous other teams within the Sports Illustrated network before launching Inside the Phillies, Inside the Astros, and Inside the Cubs. You can follow him on Twitter at @KadeKistner, or if you have any questions or comments he can be reached via email at kwkistner@gmail.com.

Home/News