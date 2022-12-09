The Phillies Are Star-Studded, And That Is Just the Way Dombrowski Likes it

The Philadelphia Phillies have not been shy in doling out hundreds of millions of dollars to improve their roster.

Trea Turner will receive $300 million, Taijuan Walker was awarded $72 million and Matt Strahm even inked a $15 million deal, all in the span of 72 hours at the Winter Meetings.

Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber are due more than $500 million in the coming years.

No one can call John Middleton frugal.

To win a World Series, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski believes in building a winner around superstars like Harper.

He echoed those thoughts to reporters at the Winter Meetings.

“I really philosophically believe that you win with star players,” Dombrowski said. “Now, you can’t win with star players alone, but you can build around star players. I’ve really always had that belief. As I’ve observed, it’s been successful for the clubs that win. I had somebody tell me … 'Philosophically from an ownership perspective, we disagree with you. We don’t believe in star players. We believe in [well-rounded players].' I said, 'Well, that’s your belief, but usually I have found, wherever I’ve seen … it’s been good star players that have won.'”

If the Phillies opened the 2023 season with this roster as currently constructed, they would be a viable contender to win the World Series. Even with Harper likely out until the All-Star break following Tommy John surgery.

From now until the season starts, well that’s when baseball executives earn their salary. The Phillies still need bench help and more depth in the bullpen.

Finding role players who will be key contributors is always a challenge.

Will Dombrowski be given the go-ahead to spend even more money, even though the Phillies are up against the luxury tax threshold? Will he be able to work out a trade to find that clutch player who can fill out a bench or strengthen the bullpen?

Or will those players come from within, like Andrew Painter, Griff McGarry or Mick Abel?

Dombrowski’s work is far from over.

Some might say it’s just beginning.

