Philadelphia Phillies Stars Dominate All-Star Game Starting Lineup
The Philadelphia Phillies had three players selected to start for the National League in the All-Star Game on July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, MLB announced on Wednesday.
First baseman Bryce Harper was already in after he clinched his position last week when he was the leading vote-getter in the NL.
Shortstop Trea Turner and third baseman Alec Bohm were selected as starters through phase two voting, which ended at noon eastern on Wednesday.
Turner was up against injured Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts. Still, it was a close vote as they were each at 50% after Tuesday’s results. But Turner pulled ahead in the final day.
This will be Turner’s third All-Star appearance, his first since 2022 and his third with a different team (Washington, 2021, Los Angeles Dodgers, 2022).
Bohm is making his first All-Star Game appearance and had a comfortable lead on San Diego’s Manny Machado going into the final day of voting. Bohm had the most votes in phase one voting at third base and was one of a handful of players with three million or more votes in the initial fan vote.
The other Phillies finalists did not advance but could be selected as reserves.
Milwaukee catcher William Contreras beat Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto, who would not be able to play if selected due to his recovery from knee surgery. Realmuto won’t be back until after the All-Star break. Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani at designated hitter.
Phillies outfielders Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos failed to finish among the top three players in voting at that position. San Diego’s Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis Jr., along with Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich advanced.
The only position battle that didn’t involve a Phillies player was second base, where Arizona’s Ketel Marte beat San Diego’s Luis Arraez.
The American League starting infield included Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman, Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, Baltimore shortstop Gunnar Henderson and Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez. The outfielders are the New York Yankees’ duo of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, along with Cleveland’s Steven Kwan. Houston’s Yordan Alvarez is the designated hitter.
The reserves and the pitching staffs will be announced on Sunday. Those selections are based on a player vote and selections by MLB.
The All-Star festivities start on Friday, July 12, with the HBCU Swingman Classic at Globe Life Field. Saturday brings the MLB Futures game, with future Phillies stars Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford selected to participate. The MLB Draft starts on Sunday, followed by the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday.