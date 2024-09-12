Philadelphia Phillies Starter Named Most Encourging Player in 2024
As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to march on to the postseason, they have received some great performances from their players this year.
One of the reasons for the success of the Phillies has been their pitching staff.
Led by Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, Philadelphia’s staff has been one of the best in baseball for the last few years with two aces on top of the rotation.
In the playoffs, the Phillies lean heavily on these two in big games, and they usually deliver. While Wheeler and Nola are both great and will play a big role in whatever the postseason holds for Philadelphia, they also have some help in the rotation.
The emergence of Cristopher Sanchez in 2024 has been one of the most encouraging signs for the organization, as he has put together a great showing on the mound.
Recently, MLB.com had Sanchez’s performance this year so far as the most encouraging thing for the Phillies.
“Sánchez had such a strong finish to the 2023 regular season that he entered this spring a lock to make the rotation. Not only did he make the rotation, but the Phillies rewarded him with a four-year, $22.5 million contract extension in June, when he was named NL Pitcher of the Month. Sánchez opened the week with 2.6 WAR, according to Baseball Reference, which ranked 10th on the Phillies. They will be leaning on Sánchez throughout the postseason to get them where they want to go," wrote Todd Zolecki.
The 27-year-old left-hander has been getting his feet wet with Philadelphia for the last few seasons, but 2024 has certainly been his breakout.
This year, Sanchez has totaled a 10-9 record, 3.33 ERA, and 2.9 WAR.
Surprisingly, he actually has a better ERA than Nola this season, as it goes to show how the Phillies’ rotation is going to be dangerous.
While he did get one start in the playoffs last year, he is likely going to be pitching in a much larger role for Philadelphia this time around. The Phillies will surely set up their rotation to have Wheeler and Nola in the first two games of a series, but it will likely be Sanchez getting the ball next after Ranger Suarez has struggled a bit since returning from the injured list.
His performance this season has resulted in Philadelphia having one of the best starting rotations in baseball, which is a good sign for them come the playoffs.
If Sanchez can pitch this way in October, the Phillies will be a tough team to eliminate.