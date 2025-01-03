Philadelphia Phillies Still Regarded as One of Best Teams in Baseball by Experts
The Philadelphia Phillies came into the MLB offseason looking to shake things up after a surprisingly early exit from the 2024 postseason.
Despite increasing their regular season win total in six consecutive 162-game campaigns, they have yet to break through in the playoffs. They did go on a run to the World Series in 2022 but have been eliminated earlier and earlier in the subsequent years.
In 2023, they blew a 3-2 lead, at home, to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS. This past October, they didn’t even get that far, as the New York Mets made quick work of them in the NLDS.
As a result, the Phillies were a team that people were keeping a close eye on as Dave Dombrowski is never afraid to make a big move.
Alas, the major shake-up has not yet occurred.
Trade rumors were swirling that the team made All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm available. Reportedly right fielder Nick Castellanos was offered along with him to the Houston Astros for Kyle Tucker, but that deal was turned down.
Philadelphia surprisingly wasn’t involved in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, as they didn’t even meet with the superstar as they seem to be at their max when it comes to salary spending. They were linked to Alex Bregman at points, but don’t seem to be as heavily involved as other clubs.
Instead, they looked to improve on the margins, adding players who had disappointing 2024 seasons but have the upside to be impact players if they can stay healthy and perform up to their capabilities.
Certainly, a risky strategy for a contending team to take, but one that may have been necessitated by their inability to clear salary cap space and could still pay dividends down the stretch.
Despite the lack of headline-grabbing moves, MLB experts at ESPN are still incredibly high on the team, as the Phillies are ranked No. 2 in the New Year’s power rankings.
“Philadelphia has been looking for outfield help, which led to the signing of Max Kepler, and added Jordan Romano to the bullpen after it faltered in the second half. Meanwhile, Jesus Luzardo deepens a stellar rotation. The Phillies might not be done tinkering quite yet,” wrote Jesse Rogers.
Only the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers are ahead of them.
With virtually their entire core returning for another run at it in 2025, Philadelphia should once again be amongst the best teams in the sport. Their rotation is as deep as any with Luzaardo joining Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez, Ranger Suarez and eventually Andrew Painter.
That will be the backbone of the team’s success, but a shake-up wouldn’t be the worst thing. With so many key players on the wrong side of 30, their window to contend is starting to close, a move or two could pry it wide open again.