Philadelphia Phillies Trade Offer to Astros for Kyle Tucker Reportedly Declined
The Philadelphia Phillies are one of several teams who have been mentioned as a suitor for Houston Astros star outfielder Kyle Tucker.
The biggest rumor to come out of the Winter Meetings was that the Astros were receiving calls on the talented right fielder. No one is off the table in trade talks for them, and as things progressed, some of the specifics regarding what the team was looking for in return was revealed.
In discussions with the Chicago Cubs, Houston reportedly is targeting Seiya Suzuki as part of a return package. A prospect such as Matt Shaw or Cam Smith likely be on their radar as well as a potential Alex Bregman replacement like Isaac Paredes.
The New York Yankees, in need of a Juan Soto replacement, have also been mentioned as a suitor.
Reigning AL Rookie of the Year, starting pitcher Luis Gil, was who the Astros wanted as the centerpiece of that deal.
With that context, it should come as no surprise the offer the Phillies reportedly made has been declined.
During an appearance on MLB Network Radio, former MLB executive and writer at The Athletic, Jim Bowden, revealed that Philadelphia offered third baseman Alec Bohm and outfielder Nick Castellanos to Houston in exchange for Tucker.
That kind of offer isn’t one that will entice the Astros because they aren’t gaining much from it. There is no salary relief with Castellanos being owed $40 million over the next two years, and Bohm’s salary is rising via arbitration.
The All-Star third baseman would make sense as a trade piece given the uncertainty surrounding Bregman’s future with the franchise. But, it will take a stronger asset, potentially outfield prospect Justin Crawford or top pitching prospect Andrew Painter to get the deal done.
As for the Phillies, it makes sense that they would attempt to unload some long-term money in the deal.
Entering the final year of club control in 2025, salary cap space needs to be created to have any chance of signing Tucker to a long-term deal after the season.
As a Scott Boras client, he isn’t going to sign an extension midseason. He will wait until he hits free agency and seek the largest deal he can find.
After a tough winter last year, the super agent and his clients have returned with a vengeance this time around.
His clients are making a boatload of money, headlined by Soto signing a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets that is the largest contract in sports history.