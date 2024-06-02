Philadelphia Phillies Superstar Likely Missing London Series
The Philadelphia Phillies have seemingly got things back on track after avoiding a sweep from the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday and winning the series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.
Based on how this team has performed so far this season, those are games they should certainly win.
But, there was a bit of concern the Phillies might have hit some regression after dropping two series in a row against the Colorado Rockies and Giants.
It's funny to think about that being worrisome over the course of the long year, especially as they became the first MLB team to reach another milestone this season.
Still, it's easy to get caught up in what goes on during a day-to-day basis.
Considering that Philadelphia has continued to win at a rapid rate despite being without their superstar Trea Turner since he hit the injured list with his left hamstring strain on May 4, it's even more impressive what they've done.
As they wait for the elite shortstop to make his return, their London Series against the New York Mets starting June 8 was seen as a possible date he could rejoin the team.
Rob Thomson was hopeful that would be the case, and some positive news a couple days ago made it seem like it could become a reality.
Unfortunately, it now seems like the Phillies will be without Turner on the field in London.
"Turner still needs to ramp up his running program and go through baserunning and sliding drills before heading out on a rehab assignment, meaning he is unlikely to return until after the London Series," it says on their team's injury page.
This is unfortunate for both parties.
Not only is the 30-year-old expected to miss more time, but it also seems like he won't be able to participate in the spectacle that an international series provides.