Philadelphia Phillies Superstar MLB Free Agency Target Predicted to Stay Put
The Philadelphia Phillies suffered heartbreak in the playoffs once again, this time around underachieving instead of overachieving and falling to their division rival New York Mets in four games in the NLDS.
On the heels of claiming their first NL East title since 2011, Philadelphia mustered up just one playoff win after a trip to the World Series two years ago and a return to the NLCS last season. Despite falling short again and ultimately not even getting close in 2024, Phillies decision maker Dave Dombrowski told fans in his end of season press conference that the team does not necessarily need another star player.
This was contrary to a report this week from USA Today baseball columnist Bob Nightengale, who said that he expects Philadelphia to heavily purue the services of the most coveted free agent in baseball this winter, New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto. With Soto leading the Yankees to the World Series and shining once again on the big stage as he did five years ago for the Nationals, every team in baseball wants him. Despite the fact that the Phillies have the resources to go get Soto, Matt Johnson of SportsNaut predicted him to stay put in the Bronx on a staggering 15-year, $645 million deal, saying that the Yankees will only have one true suitor to fend off.
"This is a two-team race between the New York Mets and New York Yankees," Johnson wrote. "Both teams will basically be willing to write out blank checks in this one, with the Yankees offering a chance for stability and to share the spotlight with Aaron Judge. Ultimately, Soto’s impact in the playoffs and helping New York get back to the World Series is what pushes the Yankees to make the final offer that gets him."
If Soto did in fact remain with the Yankees, it would probably be the second-best case scenario for Philadelphia. If the Phillies not only missed out on Soto, but he ended up back in the NL East playing for the team that just eliminated them, ownership and decision makers would be kicking themselves for years to come for not outbidding the Mets.
While it does appear more likely by the day that Soto will remain a Yankee, Philadelphia absolutely cannot let him end up in Queens. Having just turned 26 years old, he would be hitting home runs for the wrong team in Citizens Bank Park for many years to come.