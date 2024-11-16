Philadelphia Phillies Superstar Ranks Highly in First Year at New Position
The Philadelphia Phillies decided after three years of injuries that the best course of action to keep their aging superstar on the field would be moving him to first base.
After a full season of being a full-time first baseman, Bryce Harper produced yet another MVP-worthy campaign at the plate, while also finishing as a finalist for a Gold Glove award.
It is a move that has paid off in spades in more ways than one, as Harper proved to be a natural at the position defensively, and it helped him stay on the field much more than he was able to in recent years. The superstar played in 145 games in 2024, only the second time he has reached that plateau since signing with the Phillies ahead of the 2019 season.
Harper's first year as a full-time first baseman was so spectacular, that many around the baseball landscape were in awe. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently released his last first base power rankings of 2024, placing the future Hall of Famer second behind only Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
"A full-time first baseman for the first time in his career, Bryce Harper played in 145 games in 2024, his most since 2019 and the fifth-highest total of his career," writes Reuter. "Not only did the position change help keep him healthy, but it also proved to be a good fit as he posted strong defensive metrics (5 DRS, 0.9 UZR/150) while replacing the departed Rhys Hoskins. The 32-year-old produced the fifth 30-homer season of his career, and he hit a robust .331/.453/.670 over 148 plate appearances with runners in scoring position."
Everyone knows what Harper is capable of at the plate, and what position he is playing makes no difference in that. What came as a revelation to all was just how spectacular he was defensively in such a short time at the position.
Per Baseball Savant, Harper tallied eight Outs Above Average, ranking in the 92nd percentile across MLB regardless of position. For first basemen, his eight Outs Above Average ranked third in baseball behind only Carlos Santana and Christian Walker, the American League and National League Gold Glove recipients respectively.
Having the superstar at first base, subsequently keeping him on the field much more often while also providing Gold Glove-caliber defense and his Hall of Fame level offense will prove to be a massive boon for Philadelphia for many years to come.
Harper has not shown any signs of slowing down at the plate, and has already made himself a first-ballot Hall of Famer.