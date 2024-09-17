Philadelphia Phillies Take Over Top Spot in Latest MLB Power Rankings
The Philadelphia Phillies are firing on all cylinders heading into the final couple weeks of the season.
It has been a great season thus far for the Phillies, as with just a couple of weeks to go in the regular season, they are close to clinching in the National League East and have the best record in baseball now.
Despite being behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in baseball for most of the summer, Philadelphia has become the first team to have 90 wins this season, and are playing some of their best baseball of the season.
Between their pitching staff and their lineup, there is a lot to like about the Phillies team heading into October. Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report had Philadelphia overtake the Dodgers in his MLB Power Rankings, as the Phillies snagged the No.1 spot.
“The Phillies don't merely have the best record in MLB. They're also putting an exclamation mark on their season, as they're 10-3 in September and 21-9 in their last 30 games. Kyle Schwarber has seven homers this month, while Bryce Harper launched a pair on Saturday to snap a 30-game stretch without any. And after activating him off the injured list on Sunday, now the Phillies have Alec Bohm back in their lineup as well.”
It was a great week for Philadelphia, as they were able to total a 5-1 record overall. To start the week, they were able to avoid a let-down series and swept the Tampa Bay Rays. Considering the New York Mets were coming to town over the weekend, the Phillies easily could have overlooked the Rays before the big divisional matchup.
Against the Mets over the weekend, Philadelphia was able to bounce back after losing the first game of the series to win the next two. This was an important series for the Phillies, as the Mets have been one of the best teams in baseball and have become a contender in the National League.
While a 5-1 week was superb for Philadelphia, the best news might have been the announcement that Alec Bohm would be returning for the series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Bohm is having a career-year and will now have ample time to get back into the swing of things before October.
Coming up for the Phillies this week will be a series with the Brewers and then a weekend matchup against the Mets, this time on the road.