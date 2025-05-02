Philadelphia Phillies to 'Ramp Up Competition' for Top Pitching Prospect
The Philadelphia Phillies have had little to no trouble with their starting rotation through their first 31 games of the 2025 campaign.
The unit holds a 3.34 ERA, good enough to rank fifth in MLB, across 174 innings, the fourth most in the sport. They lead MLB in strikeouts with 196, while offseason acquisition Jesus Luzardo ranks sixth in MLB with his 1.73 ERA, and Zack Wheeler's 57 strikeouts trail only Washington Nationals' ace MacKenzie Gore.
Too much of a good thing is still a good thing, however, and the Phillies are getting closer and closer to the Major League debut of their top pitching prospect, Andrew Painter. A recent report from Matt Gelb of The Athletic states that the young pitcher's next start will come on Thursday, May 8, with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, after he made four starts for the Low-A Clearwater Threshers.
Painter, 22, is returning from Tommy John surgery this year after missing all of 2024. The organization's goal this season has been to get the young pitcher ready to make his Major League debut at some point over the summer, and to this point, he has progressed nicely through his rehab.
In his four starts this year, Painter has pitched 11 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out 12. He has topped out at 49 pitches and four innings thus far, and his fastball has still reached the upper-90s.
Philadelphia will have a big decision to make once Painter is ready to make his Major League debut. The rotation is currently filled to the brim with All-Star and Cy Young caliber pitchers, with one more even set to make his season debut on Sunday in Ranger Suarez. Adding Painter to the mix can only improve what is already one of the best rotations in MLB.