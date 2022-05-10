Philadelphia Phillies Trade for Bullpen Depth from San Francisco Giants

Skip to main content
Phillies Trade for Bullpen Depth from Giants

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Phillies traded for Corey Oswalt from the San Francisco Giants.

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately, Corey Oswalt is not a son, or relative, or former Philadelphia Phillies great Roy Oswalt. But he's a solid piece in reinforcing depth at the backend of the bullpen.

Acquired by the Phillies from the San Francisco Giants, Oswalt was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday. The return for the Giants is yet to be announced.

Oswalt had spent the entirety of his Major League career pitching for the New York Mets. The former seventh-round pick has appeared in 26 games since 2018, 16 of which were starts.

Over 94.2 innings, he sports a 5.89 ERA and 5.39 FIP. Like almost every other Phillies pitcher of the last decade, he's struggled with the long ball. His three-pitch mix includes a low-90mph fastball, a change-up, and a slider.

Earlier in his career, he more primarily relied on a curveball, but hasn't regularly thrown it since 2019.

Should the Phillies struggle with injury issues into the dog days of summer, Oswalt is a likely pick for an emergency call up. He'll be able to go multiple innings and pitch in mop-up relief.

