Philadelphia Phillies Trade Candidate Ranks Well Among Third Basemen
Long gone are the days of the Philadelphia Phillies churning out prospect success stories like Chase Utley, Ryan Howard, and Jimmy Rollins.
The club now depends more on bringing in big-name free agents like Bryce Harper, Zack Wheeler, and Trea Turner to get them to the promised land.
So when one prospect is successfully developed, everyone takes notice.
Alec Bohm was drafted by the Phillies in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft. Just two years later, in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, he would debut with flying colors, batting .338/.400/.481 and finishing as the runner-up for the National League Rookie of the Year Award.
It would be a long road back to that level of success for the third baseman, but in 2024, things seemed to once again click.
Bohm batted .280/.332/.448, and while it may not be the .881 OPS that he posted in 2020, it was much better than the .715 OPS he posted from the beginning of 2021 through 2023.
His performance was so outstanding that many across the baseball landscape began to take notice.
In his final third base power rankings of 2024, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report placed Bohm inside the top 10, ranking the batter eighth.
"Despite starting the All-Star Game and having two years of club control remaining," writes Reuter, "Bohm is reportedly on the trade block this offseason as the Phillies look to shake things up following an early playoff exit."
While many, Reuter included, have pinned the front office putting Bohm on the trade block because of the early playoff exit and "looking to shake things up," it goes much deeper than that.
Bohm, 28, has a short fuse, and it is very evident every time he steps on the field.
If he hits into an out or strikes out, nearly every time he will slam his bat on the ground, break it over his knee, or even hit himself in the helmet with it.
It has gotten to the point many times where manager Rob Thomson has had to take Bohm into the clubhouse and talk with him between innings, though it does not seem to help.
He was also asked after the playoff exit by media if he thought his career was at a crossroads. He responded, "No, I know where I'll be next year."
Bohm is a more than capable batter who will benefit any lineup.
Philadelphia knows that, but with his attitude and anger issues becoming more evident on the field and with the media, he will more than likely be on the move before he becomes an issue in the locker room.