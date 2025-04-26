Philadelphia Phillies Trade Fan Favorite Kody Clemens To Minnesota Twins
The Philadelphia Phillies completed a trade late on Friday night, and it's one this fan base isn't going to like.
Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Kody Clemens was traded to the Minnesota Twins.
This came on the heels of designating him for assignment following the activation of Weston Wilson off the injured list on April 23, giving the Phillies a week to put him through waivers or find a trade partner.
No compensation was reported regarding what Philadelphia got in return, but the expectation is that it was for cash considerations.
Clemens had become a fan favorite during his time with the Phillies.
While his slash line of .220/.265/.394 with nine homers, 31 RBI and an OPS+ of 79 across 97 games in three years doesn't scream future star, he had put together some notable at-bats and clutch moments during this time.
Unfortunately, he just didn't have a place on this Philadelphia team.
Seen as a longshot to break camp on the Major League roster to start the season, he was given a spot because of the injury to Wilson. But despite that, he only got into seven games and had seven plate appearances this year.
Originally acquired in the offseason from the Detroit Tigers ahead of the 2023 campaign as part of the trade package that brought Gregory Soto to town for Matt Vierling, Clemens spent the majority of his time with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
He had provided some moments in the Majors when called upon, but it wasn't enough to earn him a prominent bench role with Bryson Stott returning to form as the starter and Edmundo Sosa being the first call for pinch-hitting or platoon situations.
So, instead of losing Clemens for nothing by putting him through waivers, the Phillies were able to get something in return by sending him to the Twins.