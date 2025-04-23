Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies Activate Slugging Utility Man, DFA Fan Favorite

The Philadelphia Phillies have activated their slugging utility man off the injured list while designating a fan favorite player for assignment.

Brad Wakai

Jul 19, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Weston Wilson (37) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park
Jul 19, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Weston Wilson (37) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Phillies made a roster move ahead of their finale against the New York Mets.

In hopes of avoiding a sweep at the hands of their archrivals who have dominated them as of late, the Phillies announced they have activated utility man Weston Wilson off the injured list.

Getting him back is a major addition for this team.

Wilson, who was expected to make the Opening Day roster and have a real role before he picked up an oblique injury during spring training, is able to play both corner outfield and infield positions, giving Rob Thomson more flexibility when it comes to late-game subs or matchup dependent lineups.

Unfortunately, this move also comes with the bad news that Kody Clemens was designated for assignment.

Since Clemens is out of options, he will have to be traded or put through waivers within a week where there is a real chance another team claims him.

That is tough news for the fans since he has become a favorite amongst the fan base.

But things just haven't quite worked out for Clemens the way many envisioned coming into the year when he took the final roster spot following Wilson's injury.

He's only gotten into seven games and has had just six at-bats this season, walking once with no hits on the year. He's rarely been used as a pinch-hitter or defensive sub, with Edmundo Sosa being the first call off the bench.

Wilson, who has flashed during his time in the Majors with a .288/.375/.490 slash line, four homers and 12 RBI across his 49 games, should factor into the equation more.

What happens with Clemens following his DFA will be something fans will want to keep an eye on.

Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

