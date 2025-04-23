Philadelphia Phillies Activate Slugging Utility Man, DFA Fan Favorite
The Philadelphia Phillies made a roster move ahead of their finale against the New York Mets.
In hopes of avoiding a sweep at the hands of their archrivals who have dominated them as of late, the Phillies announced they have activated utility man Weston Wilson off the injured list.
Getting him back is a major addition for this team.
Wilson, who was expected to make the Opening Day roster and have a real role before he picked up an oblique injury during spring training, is able to play both corner outfield and infield positions, giving Rob Thomson more flexibility when it comes to late-game subs or matchup dependent lineups.
Unfortunately, this move also comes with the bad news that Kody Clemens was designated for assignment.
Since Clemens is out of options, he will have to be traded or put through waivers within a week where there is a real chance another team claims him.
That is tough news for the fans since he has become a favorite amongst the fan base.
But things just haven't quite worked out for Clemens the way many envisioned coming into the year when he took the final roster spot following Wilson's injury.
He's only gotten into seven games and has had just six at-bats this season, walking once with no hits on the year. He's rarely been used as a pinch-hitter or defensive sub, with Edmundo Sosa being the first call off the bench.
Wilson, who has flashed during his time in the Majors with a .288/.375/.490 slash line, four homers and 12 RBI across his 49 games, should factor into the equation more.
What happens with Clemens following his DFA will be something fans will want to keep an eye on.