Philadelphia Phillies Unheralded Pitcher Has Been Team’s Biggest Success This Season
The Philadelphia Phillies have officially clinched a spot in the 2024 MLB playoffs and look to be one of the most dangerous teams on the field.
It is hard to find a weakness on the roster as they prepare for October baseball. After advancing to the NLCS in two consecutive years, this is a group looking to get over the hump and bring home the title this time around.
There are a lot of things that the Phillies do well that will give them an edge in the postseason. Arguably their biggest strength is their starting rotation.
Leading the way on the mound will be Cy Young Award contender Zack Wheeler. The All-Star has been excellent, sometimes flying under the radar as he is rarely mentioned among the best starters in the game.
Wheeler can go toe-to-toe with anyone, but it is the depth behind him that is truly special in Philadelphia.
One of those depth pieces that has emerged this season has been Cristopher Sanchez.
In 2023, he was solid across 19 outings with 18 starts. A 3.44 ERA was recorded across 99.1 innings with 96 strikeouts. This season, he has taken his performance to another level.
An All-Star for the first time in his career, he has made 30 starts, going 11-9. He leads the Major Leagues with two complete games and one shutout. His 3.25 ERA is already stellar, but his 2.95 FIP implies he has been even better than his numbers would suggest.
His performance has been recognized by Bradford Doolittle of ESPN, as he is mentioned as the team’s biggest success this year.
“Cristopher Sanchez's rise has been a huge boost to this rotation. At 27, Sanchez has qualified for the ERA title for the first time in his career and done so with a 3.24 ERA/2.86 FIP that makes him a fine third option behind Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. This has been especially important given the second-half struggles of Ranger Suarez, who looked like a Cy Young candidate during the first half. If Suarez rediscovers his footing by October, the Phillies' playoff rotation, thanks to Sanchez, will be as good as anyone's in the bracket,” wrote Doolittle.
There is a chance that he could be the team’s No. 2 option in the postseason behind Wheeler with veteran Aaron Nola being the No. 3. That could be too big of an overaction to recent Nola struggles, but Sanchez pitching at home will be strongly considered.
Having Suarez find his groove again after an injured list stint would be ideal, but at least Rob Thomson knows that he has at least three starters he can rely on to carry the load throughout October.
He has to feel good knowing that if they falter in any fashion, he has a bullpen fully stocked with productive arms from the left and right sides.