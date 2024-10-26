Philadelphia Phillies Urged to Pursue Dodgers' Star Outfielder
Heading into the MLB offseason, the Philadelphia Phillies are a team that many expect to get aggressive.
After being bounced out of the postseason quickly by the NL East rival New York Mets, the Phillies know that they need to improve. In order to do that, they'll need to bring in some pieces.
One area that Philadelphia could use some improvement is in the outfield. Thankfully, there are a lot of talented options available in free agency should they choose to go that route.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided has urged the Phillies to consider trying to steal a current Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder. Of course, that player is Teoscar Hernandez, who is set to hit free agency this offseason.
"This is the absolute dream signing for the Phillies," Pressnell wrote. "He would plug right into the biggest hole on the roster, creating an even more potent offense in 2025. Philadelphia should have the money available to make a deal like this happen as well, as long as they're willing to spend it. For Hernandez, he could find the winning culture and the money that he wants with the Phillies. Hernandez may be the missing piece that puts this team over the top in 2025, leading them to the coveted World Series championship."
Hernandez certainly would be a huge addition for Philadelphia. He would instantly make their lineup more dangerous.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Dodgers, Hernandez ended up playing in 154 games. He hit 33 home runs to go along with 99 RBI, while batting .272/.339/.501.
Adding that kind of production into a Phillies lineup that was already capable of being extremely lethal would be entertaining.
At 32 years old, Hernandez would be an excellent pickup both for now and a few years down the road. However, getting him to leave Los Angeles is going to be the difficult part.
The veteran outfielder is widely expected to end up re-signing with the Dodgers. He's also in a place where he can compete for a championship year in and year out. Getting him to leave that situation would be tough.
That being said, Philadelphia should try. He would be an upgrade in an area of need and he would help keep their offense from disappearing as it did far too often during the 2024 campaign.
Expect to hear a ton of rumors connected to the Phillies as the offseason gets underway. Hernandez may not end up being a top target for the franchise, but he would make an awful lot of sense.