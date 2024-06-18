Philadelphia Phillies Urged To Pursue Outfield Trade With Cardinals
The Philadelphia Phillies are widely expected to search for help in the outfield ahead of the upcoming 2024 MLB trade deadline.
Every single true fan has heard that they're looking for outfielders. However, there is a new name that has popped up as a trade target that hasn't been connected much before.
That name is St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Brendan Donovan.
Zach Presnell of FanSided suggested that the Phillies consider trading for Donovan. He also proposed a deal that would get it done for the two teams.
In his suggested trade, Presnell has Philadelphia acquiring Donovan from the Cardinals in exchange for outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr. and right-hander George Klassen.
Donovan would certainly be an intriguing option for the Phillies. Currently, he's viewed as a potential long-term piece for St. Louis. But, he could likely be had if the right deal were offered.
At 27 years old, the outfielder would come with contract control. That alone makes the possibility much more interesting for Philadelphia. They would be getting a player that could stick around for awhile and help fix the outfield issue long-term.
He has played in 65 games so far this season, slashing .245/.319/.372. Donovan has hit five home runs to go along with 29 RBI.
Granted, he's not an elite offensive player. He is good defensively though.
Plugging him into a lineup as powerful as the Phillies could also help his numbers increase. He's got room to develop still and could be the outfield upgrade that Philadelphia needs to become an even more serious World Series threat.
Giving up both Rincones and Klassen would be a tough price to pay, but the ability to acquire a proven piece that could contribute now and in the future would make the trade worth it.
Plenty of other outfield options have been mentioned as possibilities as well. Luis Robert Jr. has been the most popular name kicked around by Phillies fans.
No matter what the franchise chooses to do at the deadline, they need to get better if they want to win a championship. They are a piece or two away.
Donovan may not be a one-move fix that powers Philadelphia to a championship, but he could be a very important piece. It's an interesting trade and a potential option to keep an eye on.