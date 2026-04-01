The Most Impressive Signs From Phillies Rookie Andrew Painter's MLB Debut

Phillies rookie right-hander Andrew Painter made his long-awaited major-league debut on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park, a night that felt more than three years in the making.

There was a unique, palpable energy in the ballpark well before first pitch, with thousands of fans buzzing over a pitcher they've heard about and been dreaming on since he was drafted 13th overall in June 2021.

When Painter made the long walk from dugout to bullpen at 5:58 p.m., those in their seats stood up to applaud him and shout words of encouragement. Same thing when he made the slow stroll back to the dugout with J.T. Realmuto, with the noise building the closer and closer he got.

Painter warmed up to "Take Me Out" by Franz Ferdinand just before the 6:40 first pitch, then had as successful an opening frame in the majors as one can have.

Three up, three down

Painter struck out the first batter he faced, James Wood, on a well-executed curveball below the strike zone. The location of that hook was a sign of things to come.

He retired Luis Garcia Jr. on a first-pitch groundout to Bryce Harper.

He ended the inning by inducing a soft flyout from CJ Abrams.

Painter walked back to the dugout to a standing ovation from 40,000 adoring fans. His fastball sat 97-98 mph, more explosive than he showed in spring training.

Guts in the second

A 1-2-3 start is terrific, but Painter might have showed even more in the top of the second Tuesday. The Nationals quickly put runners on first and second on softly-hit singles by Daylen Lile and Jorbit Vivas. Lile's knock fell just in front of Adolis Garcia in right field and Vivas' was a cue-shot down the third-base line.

Just like that, the rookie had two on with nobody out early in his big-league debut. But he didn't panic in the face of tough luck, he didn't nibble, he didn't try to be perfect. He trusted his stuff and let it play.

Keibert Ruiz flied out to center on the second pitch he saw for the first out.

Painter then fell behind Jose Tena 2-1 but worked back into the count with fastballs in the strike zone. His sixth pitch was a low curveball that Tena golfed into right field. Garcia had to run 94 feet to corral it on a full gallop.

Last season, that ball almost certainly drops in next to Nick Castellanos for an RBI double. Garcia's range was the difference between Painter being down 1-0 with runners on second and third with one out, and the game still being scoreless with two outs and runners on the corners. And with how little the Phillies are hitting, every run right now makes a big difference.

Painter was out of the inning three pitches later, getting Joey Wiemer to line out to right on a 98.4 mph fastball well above the zone.

Painter maxed out at 97.9 mph in spring training but reached as high as 98.7 twice on Tuesday. He threw eight pitches at least 98 mph and 19 that were at least 97. There may have been adrenaline involved but it was very encouraging to see, closer to the velocity he displayed pre-Tommy John surgery in 2023.

Secondary stuff flashes

Painter struck out two batters in the top of the third, Nasim Nunez swinging at a curveball in the dirt and Garcia looking at a changeup that just clipped the bottom of the zone.

Garcia challenged the called the strike three but it was upheld. Painter's pitches to him on 1-1 and 1-2 were located perfectly — a curveball at 81 and changeup at 89 just below the knees.

One of the many reasons Painter is such an appealing young pitcher is his command of four secondary pitches aside from his fastball and sinker: curveball, changeup, slider and sweeper. How many 22-year-olds break into the majors possessing six different pitches they can throw for strikes, use to miss bats and end plate appearances?

Evades damage in the fourth

Painter fell behind 2-0 on Abrams to begin the fourth before jamming him on a foul popout.

Lile then provided him a second dose of misfortune when he popped a ball up routinely just behind second base. Problem was that Trea Turner didn't see it, immediately throwing up his hands. Bryson Stott didn't see it either and the ball dropped in for a one-out "double."

Again, Painter dug deep to strike out Vivas looking at a low changeup on the eighth pitch of a difficult at-bat.

He ended the inning by striking out Keibert Ruiz swinging at a slider in the dirt.

Painter showed a lot throughout his big-league debut, as much in the innings the Nationals made him work as in the innings he was spotless. He provided such a solid foundation to build on.

Finishing them off in the fifth

Painter just kept getting stronger as the game wore on. After striking out two in the fourth, he whiffed the side in the top of the fifth.

Tena swung through a slider in the zone for the sixth K.

Nunez flailed at a low-and-away changeup for the seventh.

And Wood had no chance at a heater at his eyes, failing to catch up to it for No. 8.

Wow.

8 STRIKEOUTS FOR ANDREW PAINTER! pic.twitter.com/4zrEcBznHP — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 31, 2026

Sent out for the sixth

Painter was at 77 pitches through five innings, 52 of them strikes, and manager Rob Thomson sent him out for a sixth with the Phillies leading by three.

Facing the middle of the Nationals' lineup for the third time, Painter's fastball dipped closer to 95 mph but he still has so many weapons to record outs even the heater isn't at its peak.

Garcia popped up weakly to third base for the first out.

Abrams hit a ball hard just past a diving Harper for a single, and that's where Painter's night ended. He walked off to another standing O and tipped his cap to the crowd.

All told, Painter's first-ever line as a Phillie read:

5⅓ innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts — 84 pitches, 57 strikes.

The only run charged to Painter scored on a single to right field off Tanner Banks that Garcia threw into Abrams' leg as he slid into third. The ball ricocheted into the dugout. The run was earned only because the next batter hit a deep flyout that would have been a sacrifice fly if Abrams was still on third.

The only pitchers in Phillies history with more K's in their debut than Painter were Mick Abel last season and Curt Simmons in 1947, each with nine.

"If he gave us six innings, I'd be thrilled," Thomson said Monday afternoon of Painter. "As long as he throws strikes, commands the strike zone, uses his stuff, keeps people off balance, he's going to be fine."

Job well done, kid.