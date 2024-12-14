Philadelphia Phillies Were Smart To Not Match Chicago Cubs Offer for Kyle Tucker
There are undoubtedly some Philadelphia Phillies fans who are going to be disappointed seeing the news that the Houston Astros traded Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs.
The Phillies were one of the teams mentioned as a suitor for the star right fielder when reports surfaced that he was at the center of trade talks, and after not even meeting with Juan Soto, the fan base had to be excited to see their team get in the mix.
An offer was reportedly even made to the Astros, as Philadelphia proposed All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm and right fielder Nick Castellanos in exchange for Tucker.
It was declined by Houston, which isn’t too surprising.
That package wouldn’t have helped the Astros save money, which could be one motivating factor to making a deal so that there would be space to retain their own star third baseman in free agency, Alex Bregman.
It also lacks the high-end prospect Houston was hoping to receive as part of the deal.
That was the report of what they were seeking from the Cubs and New York Yankees, with reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil who they had their sights set on.
Ultimately, Tucker was dealt to Chicago in exchange for corner infielder Isaac Parades, 2024 first-round pick third baseman Cam Smith, and right-handed pitcher Hayden Wesneski.
It is a deal that does make sense for both sides.
The Cubs are looking to make a real jump in 2025 and Tucker will help them achieve that. He could be their version of Soto to the Yankees in 2024 by being a one-year rental capable of making a major impact.
But, it wasn’t cheap to acquire him
As shared on ESPN’s grades of the trade by Bradford Doolittle, some valuations do not believe that Chicago received enough despite getting an All-Star in return.
“Trade models do sign off on this swap for the Astros because of the combined 10 controllable seasons Houston is obtaining for a walk year player in Tucker. In fact, the machine at Baseball Trade Values flat out rejected it because the Cubs' return was too light. I get that and can't refute the math. That's why I give a decent grade to a move I wouldn't have made.”
When taking those factors into account, it was smart that Philadelphia’s front office didn’t get overzealous and start increasing their offer in a bidding war.
Bohm could have certainly been the centerpiece of a deal, giving Houston insurance at the hot corner with Bregman’s future up in the air, but the money owed to Castellanos was likely a sticking point that Houston couldn't get past.
It would likely take attaching at least one prospect to his contract alone to entice a team to take him on, unless a swap of unsavory deals was made.
Seeking pitching, the Phillies could have gauged the Astros’ interest in dealing Lance McCullers Jr. for Castellanos in the deal.
But to acquire Tucker, it was going to take a lot more than that duo to get a deal done.
Based on what Chicago traded, an equivalent package from Philadelphia could have been something along the lines of Bohm, Mick Abel and Justin Crawford.
Trading prospects for an established player is something a contending team such as the Phillies should strongly consider doing.
Tucker could have a one-year impact for them like Soto did in pinstripes, but that is a steep price to pay.
Philadelphia doesn’t have in-house options to replace Bohm as the Cubs do to replace Parades. They are loaded with young prospects knocking on the door of the Major Leagues. The Phillies only have three prospects in their top 15 even above Double-A right now.
There is no denying the impact Tucker is capable of having, but outbidding Chicago would have been too costly.