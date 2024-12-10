Philadelphia Phillies Will Have To Improve Declined Trade Package for Garrett Crochet
After Juan Soto signed with the New York Mets, keeping him in the Philadelphia Phillies division for potentially the next 15 years, it's safe to say Dave Dombrowski has a lot of work to do at the Winter Meetings.
From the Phillies' perspective, one could still make a strong argument that they have a better roster than the Mets, but that gap closed tremendously on Sunday night. Factor in that New York is also coming off a better postseason finish than Philadelphia, and the pressure is higher than ever.
But if there's one thing Dombrowski has shown everybody over the past few offseasons, it's that he's willing to figure out deals to improve this roster. Whether on the trade market or in free agency, he plans to make the Phillies as good as possible.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, he's already offered a trade package for Garrett Crochet, arguably the best player on the market.
However, that deal was quickly rejected by the Chicago White Sox.
"No player will command as much on the trade market than Crochet, the ace of the Chicago White Sox. They are asking for team’s top prospects, and no one blames them. He’s young (25), he’s cheap (projected to earn $2.9 million by MLB Trade Rumors) and he’s a stud, striking out 209 batters in 146 innings last season. The White Sox have had serious talks with the Philadelphia Phillies, but rejected the concept of Alec Bohm and outfielder Justin Crawford."
It's tough to blame the White Sox too much for denying this deal. They're in a position where they need as many prospects as possible. If a team is only going to send two players to Chicago, they'll likely find a better offer before the season or in the next few days during the meetings.
For Philadelphia, they've been hesitant to move on from some of its top prospects over the past couple of years. It's uncertain if they plan to change that thinking, given the situation they're in and the obvious holes on the Big League roster, but just because the first trade offer got rejected doesn't mean there won't be another for Crochet.
In an ideal world, the left-hander would be traded for this winter and come in without requesting a bigger deal. Reports indicated at the trade deadline that Crochet wanted to be paid if he was traded to a contender and had to pitch in October. He doesn't hit free agency until 2027, but if he wants to be paid, he could technically hold out until he gets a contract.