Philadelphia Phillies Will Keep Bucking Modern Pitching Trend During Postseason
For those fans and analysts who always lament the way starting pitchers were used in the past, then they probably have loved how Philadelphia Phillies skipper Rob Thomson has managed his staff during the last two years.
The rate that starters go deep into games has significantly declined. Analytics suggest that the third time through a lineup can be detrimental, so it's better the team makes a move to a reliever before the damage can be done.
Whether or not Thomson believes in that isn't quite known, but one thing that's become clear since he's taken over this Phillies team is he's going to allow his workhorse starters to pitch deep into games and out of their own jams.
Zack Wheeler has become the face of this movement, reaching 200 innings for the second time since joining the team, and the second time in his career as a whole.
Per Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Philadelphia's starters had 87 outings where they pitched six or more innings, which was the most in the National League.
The results from those contests were great, going 65-22 when they at least finished the sixth frame.
When it comes to how Thomson might use his starters in the playoffs now that he no longer is trying to save the arms of his relievers by limiting their innings, he could have a quicker hook when it comes to his starters.
However, it doesn't seem like that is going to be the case, instead opting to see how they are performing instead of blinding applying analytics to the situation.
"Part of it is just reading it. If Wheels is going out there ... I don't even think about third time through with Wheeler and [Aaron] Nola. Or [Cristopher] Sanchez, really. Sanchez's numbers are actually better third time through. I think it's just reading stuff and reading swings. What kind of contact the other team's making on them. Then you make a rational decision," Thomson told Gelb.
That mentality could help the Phillies during this postseason run.
While analytics state starting pitchers struggle the third time through a batting order, they also suggest relievers are actually negatively affected the more times they are called upon during a playoff series.
Thomson believes Philadelphia's bullpen is deeper than it's been during their runs to the World Series and NLCS the past two years, so if the starters can continue pitching late into games, that allows them to throw their best relievers when necessary without overusing them early.
The Phillies have plenty of time to think through things this week before the National League Division Series gets underway on Saturday, but it's clear that their continued bucking of the modern trend could actually be a benefit when they take the field in October.