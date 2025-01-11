Philadelphia Phillies Will Regret Allowing All-Star Reliever To Depart in Free Agency
Entering the offseason, the Philadelphia Phillies knew that some changes could be coming to their bullpen.
Two of their key contributors in 2024, Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman, were both hitting free agency and sought multi-year deals. Knowing their departures could be coming soon, the team moved quickly to sign Jordan Romano.
Non-tendered by the Toronto Blue Jays after an injury-plagued campaign, the Phillies are hoping that he can return to the form he showed from 2021-2023 when he was amongst the most dominant relievers in baseball.
Coincidentally, that move likely opened the door for the Blue Jays to snag one of the Philadelphia star relievers in a free-agent swap.
It has been reported that Hoffman and Toronto have agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal to bring the All-Star north of the border. Incentives can push his earnings to $39 million.
The relief market has been slow to develop this winter, as only two other players have agreed to multi-year deals; Yimi Garcia and Blake Treinen. Garcia signed a two-year deal with the Blue Jays and Treinen returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a two-year deal.
Former New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes landed a three-year deal from the New York Mets but they are expected to convert him into a starting pitcher.
To this point, Hoffman's contract represents the largest for a reliever and it was well earned.
However, there were some concerns with his physical. It was shared by Robert Murray of FanSided that the Baltimore Orioles had a three-year, $40 million deal in place but it fell through because of concerns with his right shoulder.
Could that have been part of the reason that the Phillies didn't push to bring him back this offseason? The contract does make him tied for the seventh highest AAV among relievers, which is a steep price to pay.
But, finding good players out of the bullpen, especially with the unique way that manager Rob Thomson reploys people, is hard to do. The unknown roles aren't something everyone can thrive in and Hoffman did, making it a move the team will regret.
In 2024, Hoffman was named an All-Star for the first time as he made 68 appearances out of the bullpen. He dominated, registering a 2.17 ERA across 66.1 innings, thriving in whatever role the team deployed him in.
Hoffman succeeded late in games, recording 10 saves and blowing away hitters with 89 strikeouts.
Since landing with Philadelphia as a free agent ahead of the 2023 campaign, he has turned into one of the most reliable relievers in baseball.
In two years with the franchise, he has made 122 appearances, throwing 118.2 innings. He has an ERA of 2.28 over that span with 158 strikeouts, an ERA+ of 184 and FIP of 2.54, hinting that his raw numbers are as good as they seem.
Hoffman is a stellar addition for a Toronto team that is looking to go all-out in the last year they have Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette under contract.