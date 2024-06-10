Phillie Phanatic Delivers Tea To ESPN Set During London Series
The Phillie Phanatic was not lazy while the Philadelphia Phillies were in London to face the New York Mets in their MLB International Series.
On Sunday, the legendary mascot donned a King’s Guard costume and delivered tea to the crew broadcasting the game for ESPN from London Stadium, which is usually the home for the Premier League’s West Ham United.
The Phanatic crashed the makeshift booth that was home to the ESPN crew, delivered his tea and proceeded to hang out with the broadcasters, who asked the Phanatic what kind of tea it was.
He didn’t provide an answer.
With the game starting at 10 a.m. eastern, and London five hours ahead, it was the perfect time for tea.
The Phanatic got to London before the team arrived on Thursday. But, even before heading to London, he made a stop in Washington D.C. to make an appearance with Philly-based rapper Tierra Whack during her debut on Tiny Desk Concerts at National Public Radio.
After that, it was off to London for appearances and to help get the locals ready for the Phillies to face their National League East rivals.
He tried out his skills as a King’s Guard at Buckingham Palace and some fans caught up with him during his stint in front of the gates.
He did some time walking around London and the locals didn’t seem to think anything of it.
The Phanatic also delivered fish and chips to the Fox crew that broadcast Saturday’s game, this time in just a Phillies jersey.
Down on the field, he got into a dance-off with a member of the broadcast crew.
And, he could not resist calling out Mr. and Mrs. Met, who also made the trip.
No word on when the Phanatic got back, but he’ll have some time off as the Phillies head to Boston and Baltimore after an off-day on Monday.