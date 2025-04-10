Phillies Ace Predicted To Make All-MLB Team After Showing No Signs of Decline
The Philadelphia Phillies are off to a strong start to the 2025 campaign, and they are being led by their talented rotation.
Coming into the season, one of the greatest strengths of the organization figures to be their starting rotation. While the unit was talented last year, it has likely taken another step forward this campaign.
Over the course of a long season, it is important to have not only talented pitchers at the front end of the rotation, but also depth behind them.
The Phillies have done a great job building one of the best rotations in the league that has a strong combination of these two things.
Furthermore, despite having an All-Star from the rotation on the injured list, it hasn’t slowed the team down at all.
The talented rotation will be what the franchise is leaning on in 2025 to take them to where they want to be in October.
After an early exit from the postseason in 2024, Philadelphia is focused on bouncing back from that with a strong regular season.
While the team overall is very talented, there are some players on the Phillies who will likely be in the conversation for some individual accolades.
Manny Randhawa of MLB.com recently predicted what the 2025 All-MLB Team would look like. He predicted that Phillies ace Zack Wheeler would be a first-team selection this year.
“Wheeler continues to be one of the most consistently excellent starters in baseball. Though he’s never won a Cy Young Award, he’s finished second twice — including last year, when he posted the lowest single-season ERA of his career (2.57) and reached 200 innings for the second time in his career," he wrote.
The talented right-hander is certainly not showing any signs of slowing down at this stage in his career.
In 2024, he totaled a 16-7 record, a 2.57 ERA, 224 strikeouts, and hit the 200-innings pitched mark. It was arguably the best season of his career, but he ultimately came up just short once again of winning the National League Cy Young.
If not for an amazing year by Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves, it would have been Wheeler who finally got the award.
However, the right-hander is off to another strong start this season, with another excellent chance to bring home the award.
While winning the NL Cy Young would certainly be a nice, Wheeler is focused on doing what it takes to help take this team to the next level. The Phillies have a lot of great pieces in place in order to have a successful season, and that starts with their ace.
As the season progresses, Wheeler will certainly be in the mix for the All-MLB team in 2025.