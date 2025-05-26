Phillies Announce Howie Roseman, Guy Gaudreau Will Throw First Pitches of Braves Set
The Philadelphia Phillies are set to kick off a three-game series against their NL East rival Atlanta Braves starting Tuesday. And they will have two familiar faces throwing out the ceremonial first pitches at Citizens Bank Park.
Howie Roseman, general manager of the two-time Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, and Guy Gaudreau, father of Johnny and Matthew who tragically passed last summer, will throw out ceremonial first pitches ahead of Tuesday night's contest.
Roseman joined the Eagles as a salary cap specialist intern in 2000 and was named the general manager in January of 2010.
Since his arrival to the City of Brotherly Love, the Eagles have won the NFC East division 10 times and have claimed two Super Bowl titles (2018, 2025).
Gaudreau, a New Jersey native, raised his sons Matthew and Johnny as Phillies and Flyers fans as their hometown of Carneys Point was just 30 minutes from both Citizens Bank Park and Wells Fargo Center.
Both Matthew and Johnny passed last summer in a tragic accident the night before their sister Katie's wedding.
Guy has made appearances at multiple local events and even joined the Flyers as a guest for a practice back in September.
The Phillies will host the Braves for the first time this season, looking to get revenge for a series loss in early April.
All three games were tightly contested, with all three being decided by two or less runs.
Philadelphia is riding an MLB-best 9-1 record over their last 10 games, having their nine-game winning streak snapped in last night's loss to the Athletics.
Here are the pitching matchups for the upcoming set:
Spencer Strider (0-2, 5.79 ERA) vs. Ranger Suárez (3-0, 3.70 ERA)
AJ Smith-Shawver (3-2, 3.67 ERA) vs. Zack Wheeler (6-1, 2.42 ERA)
Chris Sale (2-3, 3.36) vs. Cristopher Sánchez (4-1, 3.17 ERA)